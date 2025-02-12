HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers New Ducati Xdiavel To Be Uncovered On 13 February. Will Get 168 Bhp And A V4 Engine

New Ducati XDiavel to be uncovered on 13 February. Will get 168 bhp and a V4 engine

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Feb 2025, 13:17 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Ducati revealed the power figure of its upcoming XDiavel at 168 bhp in its latest teaser over social media.
Ducati XDiavel
Ducati India teased its upcoming XDiavel motorbike in its Instagram story. (Instagram/Ducati India)
Ducati XDiavel
Ducati India teased its upcoming XDiavel motorbike in its Instagram story.

Ducati India posted on social media teasing its upcoming XDiavel streetfighter motorcycle. The teaser also included a caption that confirmed the motorbike's power figures and engine: ' At its core beats a V4 heart born with 168 bhp of pure passion.’ Other than this, the teaser also mentioned ‘13.02.24 - 4:00 PM’ indicating the date and time of the launch. However, it is unclear if this is for the Indian Standard Time Zone.

Previously, the Ducati XDiavel was offered with a V-twin engine in the 2023 model year and was positioned over the Diavel V4 in the manufacturer's lineup. It was positioned as a cruiser and the same could be true for the upcoming motorbike.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ducati Diavel V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Diavel V4
Engine Icon1158 cc Mileage Icon15.6 kmpl
₹ 25.91 Lakhs
Compare
Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ducati Multistrada V2 2025
Engine Icon890 cc
₹ 17 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ducati Multistrada V2 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Multistrada V2
Engine Icon937 cc Mileage Icon16.9 kmpl
₹ 16.36 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Monster (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Monster
Engine Icon937.0 cc Mileage Icon18.9 kmpl
₹ 12.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw S 1000 Rr (HT Auto photo)
BMW S 1000 RR
Engine Icon999 cc Mileage Icon15.6 kmpl
₹ 21.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Panigale V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V4
Engine Icon998 cc Mileage Icon13.1 kmpl
₹ 27.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Ducati DesertX Discovery up for bookings. Check what's new before you get your hands on one

Ducati to launch 14 motorcycles in India

Ducati officially announced earlier that it would introduce fourteen new motorcycle models in India in 2025. These upcoming models, which were featured at the Ducati World Premiere 2025 include models like the Panigale V4 seventh generation, the DesertX Discovery, a completely new V2 platform that includes the Multistrada V2, the Streetfighter V2 and the Panigale V2. Additionally, the Streetfighter V4 third generation and the Scrambler Dark second generation as well as an entirely new motorcycle.

In addition to these motorcycles, five limited edition models will also be available in India. These include the Diavel for Bentley, the Panigale V2 Final Edition, the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia, the Panigale V4 Tricolore and the Scrambler Rizoma. Notably, only the Panigale V4 Tricolore and the Scrambler Rizoma are currently open for booking while the remaining models have already been sold out.

Also Read : Ducati Panigale V4's first batch sold out, bookings open for second batch

The launch of the DesertX Discovery and the Panigale V4 7G is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025 to be succeeded by introducing the Panigale V2 Final Edition and the Scrambler 2G Dark in the second quarter. In the third quarter, the Multistrada V2 and the Scrambler Rizoma will make their debut, while the Streetfighter V4 3G, the Streetfighter V2 and the Panigale V2 will also be introduced during this period. The entirely new motorcycle is set to be launched in India simultaneously with its global premiere in December 2025.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 Feb 2025, 13:16 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.