New BMW M5 MotoGP safety car is here: Feast your eyes

BMW has unveiled the new M5 official Safety car for MotoGP racing. This vehicle is the latest addition to the safety cars provided by BMW M to MotoGP since 1999. The performance car is set to debut at the Grand Prix in Misano on Saturday. BMW had recently taken wraps off the M5 with a new hybrid powertrain.

At the unveil Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President - Customer, Brand and Sales at BMW M said, “We are proud of our long-standing partnership with MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports and we have always aimed to ensure safety with the most innovative high-performance automobiles when the world’s best motorcycle racers take to the track. We are continuing this tradition with the BMW M5 MotoGP Safety Car."

BMW M5 MotoGP safety car: Design

The highlight of the ‘Safety car’ is its livery. It has been designed with inspiration from V8 Hybrid cars competing in the races like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in the IMSA series in North America under the ‘FIA World Endurance Championship’, informed Sylvia.

Other design highlights include a sculpted front apron, wide wheel arches and side skirts. There's also model-specific surface design in the C-pillar area according to BMW M Motorsport.

Valentino Rossi, a nine-time motorcycle world champion, also graced the M5 Safety car unveil event.

BMW M5 MotoGP safety car: Track-specific upgrades

BMW M has made modifications to the M5 to make it racetrack-friendly. The German car maker claims that a lot of ‘BMW M Performance’ parts have been added such as the carbon attachments at the front, carbon side skirts, an aramid rear diffuser, carbon-titanium tailpipe parts and a carbon fuel filler cap.

BMW M5 MotoGP safety car: Engine and performance

Based on the upcoming BMW M5, the safety car features the M hybrid system. This setup gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor. Together, they make a maximum output of 717 bhp and 1001 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is mated to the x-Drive AWD system through an 8-speed gearbox.

