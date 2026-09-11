New BMW 7 series, India-made i7 launched in India; Prices start from ₹1.95 Cr

German automaker BMW has launched the new 7 Series at ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom). The company has further launched two variants of the i7: 50 xDrive and M70 at ₹1.95 crore and ₹2.65 crore, respectively. Alongside the new models, the company further announced the local production of the i7 at its Chennai facility, making India the only country outside Germany to manufacture the electric luxury sedan. Meanwhile, the i7 M70 will be imported to India as a CBU.

BMW has launched the new 7 Series and i7 in India from ₹ 1.95 crore, with local i7 production, 728 km range and a 680hp M70 flagship

New BMW 7 Series Range: Exterior

The latest BMW 7 Series introduces BMW’s new design language for its luxury models. At the front, the sedan gets the illuminated BMW Iconic Glow Kidney Grille, complemented by BMW Individual crystal headlights featuring diamond-cut glass elements produced by Swarovski. Adaptive LED headlights with cornering functionality, matrix high beam and BMW Selective Beam are offered as standard, with the lighting system providing a range of up to 600 metres.

The exterior follows a clean and monolithic design theme, with a character line extending from the front apron through the doors and towards the rear. Flush-fitting door handles and newly designed rear lights further enhance the sedan’s streamlined appearance. The rear lamps stretch deep into the rear section, emphasising the car’s width, while the M Sport package adds a high-gloss black diffuser, M Sport bumpers, side skirts, Shadowline elements and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Meanwhile, the BMW i7 M70 gets a more aggressive appearance to distinguish it from the standard models. Its larger air curtains and central intake are accompanied by a lower spoiler lip designed to give the car a sportier stance. M badges are placed across the exterior, while the illuminated kidney grille receives a darker treatment. The variant also gets smoke-black crystals within its BMW Individual crystal headlights, black exterior mirrors and 21-inch M aerodynamic wheels.

New BMW 7 Series range: Interior

Inside, the new BMW 7 Series combines luxury with the brand’s digital interface. The centrepiece is BMW Panoramic iDrive, which works alongside BMW Panoramic Vision, a 3D Head-Up Display and the 17.9-inch digital infotainment system. The BMW Operating System X forms the software foundation, while drivers can move widgets from the central display to the Panoramic Vision interface for easier access to frequently used functions. Additionally, the new 7 Series is the first BMW model to feature a passenger screen as part of this technology package. The 14.6-inch display allows the front passenger to access personalised content, while the screen automatically darkens if an interior camera detects that the driver is looking towards it.

Moreover, rear-seat occupants continue to be a major focus, with Executive Lounge seating and enhanced comfort features. The flagship sedan gets a large 31.3-inch 8K BMW Theatre Screen that folds down from the roof, while a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with Dolby Atmos is available to create a cinema-like experience. Radar-based automatic doors, a Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof and extensive ambient lighting further add to the luxury experience.

New BMW 7 Series range: Powertrains

The new BMW 740 is powered by a 3.0L six-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine developing 400 hp and 540 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 250 kmph.

Meanwhile, the BMW i7 eDrive50 produces 455 hp and 660 Nm from its electric powertrain. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.5 seconds before reaching a top speed of 210 kmph. Its 112.5-kWh battery provides a claimed WLTP range of up to 728 km, representing an increase of 125 km over the outgoing model.

Furthermore, the range-topping BMW i7 M70 is powered by a dual-electric-motor setup that produces 680 hp and up to 1,015 Nm in Sport mode. Torque can rise to 1,100 Nm when Launch Control or Sport Boost is activated. The performance sedan accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and boasts a top speed of 250 kmph, while its updated battery technology delivers a WLTP range of up to 686 km.

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The i7 models can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 28 minutes using a 250kW DC charger, with BMW claiming up to 235 km of additional range in 10 minutes. A 22kW AC charger takes approximately six hours for a full charge. BMW will also provide a complimentary wallbox charger and installation with the i7 and i7 M70.

New BMW 7 Series range: Safety

The new 7 Series range also receives an expanded suite of driver assistance systems. Standard equipment includes cruise control, attentiveness assistant, park assist with remote parking via smartphone and reverse assist. The i7 additionally gets Driving Assistant Plus, featuring active cruise control with stop-and-go, steering and lane control assistant and blind-spot monitoring.

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