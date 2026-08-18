New BMW 7 Series and i7 to launch in India on September 11

BMW will launch the new 7 Series range in India on September 11, 2026. The company had opened pre-launch bookings for the luxury sedan range earlier this month. The launch will include both internal combustion engine and all-electric offerings.

What does the new BMW 7 Series offer?

The latest 7 Series was unveiled globally earlier this year and brings BMW’s Neue Klasse tech to the flagship sedan for the first time. The model made its global debut at Auto China 2026 in April. For India, BMW is yet to reveal the exact variant lineup and prices.

The new 7 Series gets a redesigned exterior, with changes to the front-end styling and lighting elements. BMW has also updated the cabin with its latest digital interface. The new-generation interior features BMW’s panoramic display concept.

Also Read : BMW X1 LWB bookings open in India ahead of August 21 launch

Both ICE and electric versions to launch on September 11

The electric version will continue to be sold under the i7 nameplate. BMW India had earlier confirmed that the upcoming range would cover both conventional powertrains and an all-electric option, making the new 7 Series range one of the brand’s flagship offerings across both propulsion types.

The current-generation 7 Series and i7 will continue to rival with models such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Audi A8. BMW currently sells the 7 Series and i7 in India, with the existing-generation models being offered as completely built-up units as well as through local production for select variants in the past.

BMW India has not yet confirmed whether the new 7 Series will continue with local assembly or be offered entirely as a completely built-up import. More details about the India-specific range are expected to be announced at the September 11 launch.

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