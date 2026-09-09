New BMW 3 Series details revealed: M350 xDrive gets 443 HP, Drift mode

BMW has revealed fresh details about the next-generation 3 Series with internal combustion engines, with the new sedan now entering the final phase of series production development. The petrol-powered 3 Series being developed alongside the fully electric BMW i3 .

The new BMW 3 Series will continue to be offered with four- and six-cylinder engines, with all internal combustion engine variants featuring 48V mild-hybrid technology. BMW says the new generation is designed to retain the characteristics that have defined the 3 Series for decades, including sporty handling, precise steering and long-distance comfort.

Production of the new 3 Series with internal combustion engines is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.

New BMW 3 Series gets Neue Klasse design

The upcoming BMW 3 Series adopts the brand's Neue Klasse design language, marking a significant visual departure from the outgoing model. BMW says the sedan gets a fresh interpretation of its signature four-eyed front-end design, while retaining the familiar proportions associated with the 3 Series.

The sedan features a long wheelbase, short overhangs and prominent surfacing. BMW describes the body as a modern 2.5-box design, maintaining the sporty sedan silhouette that has traditionally been associated with the 3 Series.

The electric BMW i3 and the combustion-engined 3 Series share the same fundamental design theme, although BMW will make detail changes depending on the powertrain.

Inside, the biggest change is the adoption of BMW Panoramic iDrive, which works with the company's new BMW Operating System X. The system is designed around a more driver-focused layout and introduces a new approach to displaying and accessing vehicle functions.

BMW focuses heavily on driving dynamics

The next-generation 3 Series is currently undergoing final driving dynamics testing at BMW's test facility in Miramas, France. The car has already gone through extensive development testing, including cold-weather testing in Arjeplog, Sweden, as well as high-speed and performance testing at the Nurburgring.

BMW says the new 3 Series will benefit from a longer wheelbase and wider front and rear tracks, along with an almost perfectly balanced weight distribution between the axles.

The suspension continues to use a double-joint spring-strut front axle and a five-link rear axle. Anti-roll bar mounts with high preload on both axles are designed to improve body control and stability.

The standard suspension gets newly developed lift-related dampers, while buyers will be able to opt for adaptive suspension or adaptive M suspension.

BMW is also offering optional sports tyres for the first time on the new 3 Series. These measure 245/35 R20 at the front and 275/30 R20 at the rear.

The steering ratio has also been revised, while the new integrated braking system is expected to improve both response and control.

BMW M350 xDrive will be the range-topping ICE variant

The biggest revelation is the new BMW M350 xDrive, which will sit at the top of the combustion-engined 3 Series range.

Unlike the four-cylinder variants, the M350 xDrive gets a 3.0-litre BMW TwinPower Turbo inline-six engine. The engine is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system and an eight-speed BMW Steptronic automatic transmission.

Combined output stands at 326 kW, or 443 hp, while maximum torque is rated at 580 Nm.

BMW claims the M350 xDrive can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

As its name suggests, the sedan also gets BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Standard equipment includes adaptive M suspension, an M Sport differential and variable sport steering.

New Drift Moment function revealed

One of the most unusual features announced for the new BMW M350 xDrive is a new function called Drift Moment.

Designed specifically to make controlled sideways driving easier to access, the system can be activated through the central display. When engaged, the engine's drive is sent fully to the rear wheels.

BMW says the feature works with M-specific control of the multidisc clutch and DSC switched off, creating a rear-wheel-drive setup intended to deliver a more playful driving experience.

The Drift Moment function will become available during 2027. Interestingly, BMW says the feature will also be activated in cars that have already been delivered through a Remote Software Upgrade.

That means owners of the M350 xDrive could receive the feature after purchase without requiring a physical modification to the car.

New BMW Driving Stack controls the driving experience

Another major change underneath the new 3 Series is BMW's latest electronics and software architecture. At the heart of the system is what BMW calls the BMW Driving Stack, an integrated hardware and software setup that brings together the various systems responsible for the car's driving dynamics.

The ICE-powered 3 Series gets a version of the Driving Stack specifically optimised for internal combustion powertrains.

The company's approach differs from the fully electric BMW i3, which uses the Heart of Joy central computer and BMW Dynamic Performance Control Driving Stack.

48V mild-hybrid technology across the ICE range

Efficiency will also play a major role in the new BMW 3 Series. All four- and six-cylinder engines will feature 48V mild-hybrid technology, while BMW EfficientDynamics measures will be used across the powertrain, aerodynamics and vehicle electronics.

The sedan will also feature active air-flap control and an Efficiency Coach designed to provide driving suggestions aimed at reducing energy consumption.

BMW's My Mode Efficient will further focus on maximising efficiency and supporting longer range.

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