New Audi RS 5 launched in the UK market, will it come to India?

German automaker Audi recently announced the launch of the RS 5 in the UK market. The company has launched the RS 5 in two distinct body styles: a saloon and an estate. The Audi RS 5 was initially launched in 2010, with the current model marking 16 years of the car.

Audi's new RS 5 Saloon and Avant debut in the UK as 630 bhp plug-in hybrids. Featuring aggressive RS styling and advanced OLED displays, an Indian launch remains currently unconfirmed.

Audi RS 5: Engine

The Audi RS 5 is powered by a 2.9L twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 503.02 bhp and 600 Nm of torque, working in tandem with an electric motor producing 174.3 bhp. The RS 5 produces a combined output of approximately 630 bhp and 825 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels. The performance figures of the Audi RS 5 highlight that it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 3.6 seconds, boasting a top speed of approximately 250 kmph. Additionally, the car is capable of running approximately 84 km on electric power.

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Audi RS 5: Exterior

The Audi RS 5 boasts a single honeycomb grille, which is signature to the RS lineup, flanked by pronounced air dams in the front bumper. At the rear, the design is rounded off by a diffuser housing centrally positioned, large-bore oval tailpipes and motorsport-inspired reflectors. The Audi RS 5 will be sold in the UK market in three variants: the standard RS 5, RS 5 Carbon Black and RS 5 Performance Vorsprung.

The standard Audi RS 5 features 20-inch alloy wheels, a comprehensive black styling package covering badges, mirrors and window trims. It further includes Matrix LED headlights with customisable light signatures.

The RS 5 Carbon Black boasts 21-inch alloy wheels in Neodymium Grey while adding high-gloss carbon fibre finishes to the spoiler, side skirts and ORVMs. The RS 5 Performance Vorsprung, on the other hand, boasts 21-inch alloy wheels finished in Phantom Black, performance bumpers with larger intakes, matte black exhaust tips and a carbon camouflage exterior styling. Moreover, the top variant of the Audi RS 5 is introduced with OLED taillights offering selectable digital light signatures, including a chequered flag signature. Not only that, but it can display integrated warning signs to alert other road users to potential hazards.

Audi RS 5: Interior

The Audi base RS 5’s interior boasts sports seats with heating and ventilation function, along with honeycomb quilting. In addition to that, the Audi RS 5 gets a heated RS Sport Steering Wheel with its flat top and bottom, motorsport-inspired 12 o’clock marker and an RS drive mode satellite controls. Moreover, the interior is finished with Vanadium accents, with the look being paired with Nappa leather, leatherette and sustainable, suede-effect Dinamica microfibre.

The RS 5 Carbon Black variant features carbon twill structure inlays to extend its exterior carbon theme into the interior, while the performance Vorsprung variant adopts cabin inlays that complement its distinctive carbon camouflage bodywork. The upholstery is a sophisticated mix of jet-black Dinamica microfiber and premium Nappa leather, further highlighted by contrasting honeycomb stitching in serpentine green, in the Carbon Black and Vorsprung variants.

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Audi RS 5: Features

The feature list of the Audi RS 5 includes an OLED, MMI Panorama display with an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit, a 14.5-inch MMI touchscreen, a head-up display, a 10.9-inch passenger display and a tyre pressure monitoring system, among others. Notably, the drivers can view real-time information about the interplay of the petrol engine and the electric motor under acceleration and regenerative braking on the central MMI. Moreover, the virtual cockpit features specific dials providing detailed data like engine revolutions, speed, G-forces, lap times and temperatures, among others.

Audi RS 5: Will it come to India?

The Audi product portfolio in India is heavily dominated by SUVs. Currently, there are only two sedans being offered by the company in India, including the A4 and A6. Not only that, the current ‘RennSport’ offering from Audi is the RS Q8 in India. With the S5 Sportback now off the product portfolio of Audi in India, the RS 5 can make a comeback to the country.

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