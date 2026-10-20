New Audi Q3 vs Mini Countryman C spec comparison: price, engine, features

German luxury automaker Audi recently launched the new Q3 as part of its Indian market rebuild. The third-gen Q3 makes the entry-level luxury SUV space more competitive and interesting, with rivals including the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 LWB, and Volvo EX30 . The Mini Countryman C , on the other hand, is one of the most interesting prospects in the entry-level luxury SUV segment, owing to its price tag as well as the features it continues to offer. The Mini Countryman C as well as the Audi Q3 are both locally produced in India. However, which SUV should you shell out approximately ₹50 lakh for? Let’s find out:

Audi Q3 offers more power, all-wheel drive and premium features, while the Mini Countryman C costs ₹ 4.49 lakh less, featuring distinctive technology and locally assembled production

Audi Q3 vs Mini Countryman C: Engine

The next-gen Audi Q3 is powered by the same 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters sending power to all four wheels.

The Mini Countryman C, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.5L TwinPower turbocharged petrol engine producing a peak power output of 153.8 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic automatic transmission.

Audi Q3 vs Mini Countryman C: Features

The new Audi Q3 boasts a curved display that houses an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system. The feature list is quite stacked when it comes to the new Audi Q3, with a panoramic sunroof, a12-speaker Sonos audio system, a head-up display (HUD), three-zone climate control and nine airbags, two USB Type-C charging ports and rear AC vents, among other features.

Also Read : New Audi Q3 vs BMW X1 LWB spec comparison: price, engine, features

The Mini Countryman C, on the other hand, boasts a Mini OS 9 circular OLED touchscreen infotainment system equipped with wireless smartphone connectivity, along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In addition to that, the head-up display (HUD) displays all information directly in front of the driver. Notably, a fisheye camera captures selfies, fun moments and videos with sound inside the cabin.

Audi Q3 vs Mini Countryman C: Price

The new third-gen Audi Q3 has been priced at ₹51.99 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Mini Countryman C is priced at ₹47.50 lakh (ex-showroom), with the latter being almost ₹4.49 lakh cheaper than the former.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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