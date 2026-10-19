New Audi Q3 vs BMW X1 LWB spec comparison: price, engine, features

German luxury automaker Audi recently launched the third-gen Q3 in India, intensifying competition in the entry-level luxury SUV segment in the Indian market. The Audi Q3 was first launched in 2012, with the SUV completing 14 years in the Indian market. The Audi Q3 will compete against the BMW X1 LWB as well as the Mercedes-Benz GLA . Let’s see how the Audi Q3 fares against the BMW X1 LWB:

The new Audi Q3 starts at ₹ 51.99 lakh, while the BMW X1 LWB starts at ₹ 50.90 lakh, offering multiple engines, spacious cabins and extensive features

Audi Q3 vs BMW X1 LWB: Engine

The next-gen Audi Q3 is powered by the same 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters sending power to all four wheels.

The BMW X1 LWB, on the other hand, is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L turbocharged inline three-cylinder engine producing 134.1 bhp and 230 Nm of torque and a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing 147.5 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic automatic transmission.

Audi Q3 vs BMW X1 LWB: Features

The new Audi Q3 boasts a curved display, housing a 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system. Additionally, the cabin boasts a mix of plastic and fabric, replacing the leather and plastic duo in the outgoing model. The feature list is quite stacked when it comes to the new Audi Q3 with a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Sonos audio system, a head-up display (HUD), three-zone climate control and nine airbags. In addition, the compact SUV boasts leather upholstery, fabric and wood trims on the inside. The rear seat further boasts a fold-down centre armrest, front seatback pockets, two USB Type-C charging ports and rear AC vents, among other features.

Also Read : 5 entry-level luxury SUVs I would buy for a family of 5

The BMW X1 LWB, on the other hand, boasts dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, cruise control, a panoramic glass roof, a 12-speaker audio system, an automatic start/stop function, and a wireless charging pad, among other features. The X1 is further equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a powered tailgate, and automatic headlights, among others.

Audi Q3 vs BMW X1 LWB: Price

The Audi Q3 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹51.99 lakh, whereas the BMW X1 LWB has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹50.90 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: