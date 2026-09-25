New Audi Q3 production starts in India ahead of October 16 launch

Audi has started local assembly of the new Q3 in India ahead of its launch on October 16, 2026. Production of the compact luxury SUV has commenced at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

The new Q3 will be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system. Audi is also highlighting a range of segment-first features and technologies on the new SUV, with more details expected closer to its market launch.

Local production starts

The latest Q3 will be assembled in India as Audi prepares to bring the new generation to the market. The company has not announced the SUV’s prices or detailed variant-wise equipment yet.

The Q3 remains an important model for Audi in the compact luxury SUV space, and the new generation is expected to continue that role when it goes on sale next month.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “The start of production of the All-New Audi Q3 is an important milestone for our Group in India. It reflects the strong capabilities of our Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility and our commitment to supporting the growth of our brands in the country. We are proud to produce the latest Audi Q3 in India, with the same high standards of quality, precision and engineering excellence that define Audi globally."

Engine and powertrain

Audi has confirmed that the India-spec Q3 will use a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with quattro all-wheel drive. The company has not yet revealed the engine’s power and torque outputs for India.

Along with the powertrain, Audi has pointed to several new technologies and segment-first features as part of the new model. The full equipment list and technical specifications are likely to be revealed closer to the launch date.

Bookings already open

Audi has opened bookings for the new Q3 ahead of its India debut. Customers can place bookings through the Audi India website, the myAudi Connect app or Audi India dealerships.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India, said, “Today marks a significant day for us as we begin the start of production and take another important step towards the launch of the All-New Audi Q3."

“We see the All-New Audi Q3 as a strong catalyst for the next phase of our growth — helping us reach a broader customer base, strengthen our presence and further build the Audi brand in India," he added.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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