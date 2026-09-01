New Audi Q3 bookings open in India ahead of launch

Audi has opened bookings for the new-generation Q3 in India, ahead of its market launch expected in October. The third-generation luxury SUV can now be booked for a token amount of ₹1 lakh through Audi India. The new Q3 was showcased in India last week and gets a major overhaul over the outgoing model. Audi has given the SUV a sharper design, a larger footprint and a completely redesigned cabin.

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New Audi Q3: What’s changed?

The new Q3 measures 4,531 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width and 1,623 mm in height, with a 2,681 mm wheelbase. It is larger than the model it replaces, which should translate into more space inside the cabin.

The design is also significantly different. The SUV gets split LED headlamps on either side of a larger Audi grille, while the rear features split LED tail lamps connected by a full-width light bar. The new Q3 also gets a more upright and muscular stance compared to the outgoing model.

Inside, Audi has given the Q3 a completely new dashboard. It gets a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster. The gear selector has also been moved behind the steering wheel, freeing up space on the centre console.

The equipment list is expected to include a panoramic sunroof, Sonos audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting and a 360-degree camera. Audi's India website also highlights features such as autonomous parking assistance and a 360-degree camera for the new Q3.

Also Read : Third-gen Audi Q3 showcased in India; gets sharper, angular design

New Audi Q3 engine and gearbox

The India-spec Q3 will likely be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 204 hp and 320 Nm. The engine will be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, while Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system will be offered as standard. Audi claims the new Q3 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 229 kmph.

New Audi Q3 India launch and expected price

Audi is expected to launch the new Q3 in India in this year, with the SUV being assembled locally. The company has not announced prices yet, but the new Q3 is expected to be priced around ₹55 lakh - ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will continue to compete with the likes of the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA in India's entry-level luxury SUV segment.

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