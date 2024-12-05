Nearly 90,000 Honda Elevate SUVs sold since launch

The Honda Elevate has gained popularity in the brand’s lineup and the automaker recently revealed sales for the compact SUV have touched nearly 90,000 units. Honda Cars India revealed the development on the sidelines of the launch of the new-generation Amaze subcompact sedan. The Elevate was launched in India in September 2023 and the offering has managed to hit the sales mark in just over a year.

50,000 Honda Elevate SUVs Sold In India

Honda Cars further revealed that about 50,000 units of the Elevate have been sold in India while the rest of the sales have come from exports. The Honda Elevate is the first made-in-India model exported to Japan and is sold as the WR-V. The automaker further revealed that the Elevate has been gaining popularity in export markets as much as in India.

About 40% of the Elevate's total volumes come from exports with the model sold as the WR-V in several markets including Japan

Honda Elevate Specifications

Honda entered the highly competitive compact SUV segment, albeit much later than its rivals. Nevertheless, the Elevate has managed to create a niche for itself owing to its spacious cabin, imposing design, and a decent-packed feature list. That said, there’s plenty the compact SUV misses out on when compared to segment leaders, the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the like. It’s also available in a single engine with power from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a CVT automatic.

New-Gen Honda Amaze

The Honda Elevate is the brand’s second bestselling model after the Amaze, which has seen a complete overhaul with the third-gen model. The new sedan gets visual upgrades with an Elevate-inspired front and a City-inspired rear. Honda has also improved cabin space on the new Amaze while the boot capacity has increased by 34 litres to 416 litres.

Power on the third-gen Honda Amaze will come from the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine tuned for 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a CVT. Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 18.65 kmpl with the manual, while the automatic version returns 19.46 kmpl (ARAI certified). The 2025 Honda Amaze is priced from ₹8 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) onwards and is also the most affordable offering in India to come with Level 2 ADAS.

