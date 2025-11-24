HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Nargis Fakhri Flaunts Her New Birthday Gift, Rolls Royce Cullinan Worth 7cr

Nargis Fakhri flaunts her new birthday gift, Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth 7cr

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2025, 11:58 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Nargis Fakhri shared pictures of her new Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth over 7 crore, a birthday gift from her husband, Tony Beig.  

Nargis Fakhri Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Nargis Fakhri posed to celebrate her new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Nargis Fakhri Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Nargis Fakhri posed to celebrate her new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
View Personalised Offers on
Rolls-Royce Cullinan arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Renowned actress Nargis Fakhri recently posted pictures of her brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan on her social media handle. The actress mentioned receiving the luxury SUV as a birthday gift. The gift, starting at over 7 crore (ex-showroom), has been presented to Nargis by her husband, Tony Beig.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The Cullinan is the only SUV presently in Rolls-Royce's entire lineup. In other images, another familiar Cullinan is parked next to the birthday present. Nargis has posted pictures of herself with this other Cullinan earlier as well, while being seated on the rear ‘viewing suite’ of her car. Both of these Cullinan SUVs appear to be the Series I (pre-facelift) models.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Rolls-royce Cullinan (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Engine Icon6749 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.95 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mclaren 750s (HT Auto photo)
McLaren 750S
Engine Icon3994 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.91 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Rolls-royce Spectre (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-Royce Spectre
BatteryCapacity Icon102 kWh Range Icon530 km
₹ 7.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lamborghini Temerario (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Temerario
FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Rolls-royce Phantom (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Engine Icon6749 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 20.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Rolls-Royce Cullinan: Performance & specifications

Launched in 2018, the Cullinan received a facelift just last year, in 2024. In the segment, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan rivals luxury SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga. The Series I Cullinan marked the debut of All Wheel Drive (AWD) in Rolls-Royce vehicles. Powering the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV is a beastly 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, which is capable of pushing out 583 bhp of peak power at 5,000 rpm and 900 Nm of maximum torque at 1,600 rpm. The SUV is capable of achieving speeds of up to 250 kmph. For transmission duty, the luxury SUV uses a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox. A Black Badge variant also launched soon after, which offered slightly better performance, making 600 bhp and 900 Nm of torque.

Also Read : Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series 2 launched in India: Key facts to know

Rolls-Royce Cullinan: Design

The pre-facelift Cullinan gets all the classic design features of Rolls-Royce and along with a luxurious interior synonymous with the brand name. Boasting a bold and boxy look that demands road presence, the Cullinan is sure to make a statement wherever it goes. However, the boxiness is complemented with rounded corners, which bring the luxury bit in visual presence. The four-door SIV, like all Rolls-Royce cars, gets suicide doors at the front and traditional ones at the rear, making it unique. On the inside, the SUV gets an official seating capacity for up to five people.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2025, 11:58 am IST
TAGS: Nargis fakhri Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.