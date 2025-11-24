Nargis Fakhri flaunts her new birthday gift, Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth 7cr

Renowned actress Nargis Fakhri recently posted pictures of her brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan on her social media handle. The actress mentioned receiving the luxury SUV as a birthday gift. The gift, starting at over ₹7 crore (ex-showroom), has been presented to Nargis by her husband, Tony Beig.

The Cullinan is the only SUV presently in Rolls-Royce's entire lineup. In other images, another familiar Cullinan is parked next to the birthday present. Nargis has posted pictures of herself with this other Cullinan earlier as well, while being seated on the rear ‘viewing suite’ of her car. Both of these Cullinan SUVs appear to be the Series I (pre-facelift) models.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan: Performance & specifications

Launched in 2018, the Cullinan received a facelift just last year, in 2024. In the segment, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan rivals luxury SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga. The Series I Cullinan marked the debut of All Wheel Drive (AWD) in Rolls-Royce vehicles. Powering the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV is a beastly 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, which is capable of pushing out 583 bhp of peak power at 5,000 rpm and 900 Nm of maximum torque at 1,600 rpm. The SUV is capable of achieving speeds of up to 250 kmph. For transmission duty, the luxury SUV uses a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox. A Black Badge variant also launched soon after, which offered slightly better performance, making 600 bhp and 900 Nm of torque.

Also Read : Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series 2 launched in India: Key facts to know

Rolls-Royce Cullinan: Design

The pre-facelift Cullinan gets all the classic design features of Rolls-Royce and along with a luxurious interior synonymous with the brand name. Boasting a bold and boxy look that demands road presence, the Cullinan is sure to make a statement wherever it goes. However, the boxiness is complemented with rounded corners, which bring the luxury bit in visual presence. The four-door SIV, like all Rolls-Royce cars, gets suicide doors at the front and traditional ones at the rear, making it unique. On the inside, the SUV gets an official seating capacity for up to five people.

