Music Composer Anu Malik brings home the Range Rover Sport worth 1.40 crore

Famed music composer Anu Malik, known for his compositions in Indian movies like Baazigar, Main Hoon Na, Ishq, Border, and more, has brought home the Range Rover Sport luxury SUV. The 63-year-old was recently spotted at the dealership in Mumbai taking delivery of his new prized possession. The Range Rover Sport is the standard wheelbase version based on the Range Rover and is now locally assembled by JLR in India priced at ₹1.40 crore (ex-showroom).

The Range Rover Sport is the standard wheelbase version based on the Range Rover and is now locally assembled in India priced at ₹1.40 crore (ex-show

Range Rover Sport Specifications

While it's unclear which variant Anu Malik opted for, his Range Rover Sport is finished in a fantastic shade of Eiger Grey. Power on the SUV comes from the 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology. The petrol develops 394 bhp, while the diesel belts out 346 bhp. The top-spec Range Rover Sport has a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, 516 bhp and 750 Nm. That said, the latter arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Also Read : Made-in-India Range Rover Sport deliveries begin, gets more affordable

Range Rover Sport Cabin

Meanwhile, the Range Rover Dynamic SE variant is now locally assembled in India, which is why it is much more accessible than before. The SUV packs lesser space in the second row over the long-wheelbase version, but can be a driver’s delight as well. The cabin is loaded with features right from the digital instrument console, the 13.1-inch curved touchscreen Infotainment system with PiviPro OS, a head-up display, rear entertainment screens, wireless charging and more.

The Range Rover Sport further packs premium leather upholstery, a Meridian surround sound system, all-wheel steering, heated and cooled front seats with massage function and more. The SUV further packs an electronic air suspension, and active differential with torque vectoring.

Also Watch: 2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look

Range Rover Sport Styling

The third-generation Range Rover Sport is built on the MLA Flex architecture shared with the Range Rover LWB. Compared to the LWB version, the RR Sport differentiates itself with the sportier bumpers, new 22-inch alloy wheels and different LED DRLs that are simpler and give the Sport its unique identity. The new Range Rover Sport is more aerodynamically efficient with a drag coefficient of just 0.29.

Also Read : Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two unveiled. Check what's new

Over the years, Anu Malik has had multiple cars and this would be his second offering from the Range Rover family. The national award recipient has also owned the Range Rover Evoque in the past, making the new Range Rover Sport a natural progression.

First Published Date: