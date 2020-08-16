MS Dhoni’s latest collection is a vintage Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

MS Dhoni got his latest car delivered on Independence Day. The newest addition to his enviable list of cars and bikes is a bright red Pontiac Firebird Trans Am - a muscle car from the 1970s. The car, now considered a vintage, is a rare sighting on Indian roads.

Dhoni’s wife Sakshi took to social media to showcase the vintage Pontiac in action at Dhoni’s farmhouse in Ranchi. She posted a photo and a video of the Pontiac Firebird with a note saying ‘Welcome home!’ She also wrote that she missed Dhoni as he is away from home taking part in the camp for Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming IPL series.

The Pontiac Firebird Dhoni has bought appears to be a left-hand drive. The two-door classic is powered by a massive V8 Big Block engine. It has a 4-speed Muncie transmission with Hurst Shifter.

We do not know how much Dhoni would have paid for this vintage classic. But to have an idea of its price, a recent auction in Mumbai saw one of such Pontiac Firebird Trans Am classics getting sold for ₹68.31 lakh. Dhoni’s latest addition is very similar to the one auctioned in November last year.

Pontiac first started with its Firebird series in 1967 to directly compete with the other muscle cars in the US market like the Ford Mustang and Mercury Cougar.

Besides the new Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, Dhoni already has an enviable collection of cars. He is the first and only owner of the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with a 6.2-litre V8 engine. He also has a Nissan 4W73, popularly known as the Jonga 1 Ton, Hummer H2, Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Series 1, first-gen Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Land Rover Freelander 2 and a Mitsubishi Pajero SFX.

Besides cars, Dhoni is better known as a bike enthusiast with a vast collection of two-wheelers, including a Confederate X132 Hellcat.