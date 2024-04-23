Most unsafe Mahindra SUV? Bolero Neo gets 1-star safety rating at Global NCAP

Mahindra Bolero Neo failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash tests held recently, The SUV, which was developed to attract urban buyers, returned with one-star rating from the crash test agency. This is the lowest score any Mahindra SUV have achieved in the recent past. The Bolero Neo model that was tested had two airbags. It scored poorly in both adult and child occupant safety tests.

Bolero Neo is among the five SUVs manufactured by Mahindra to have undergone Global NCAP crash tests.Mahindra SUVs have never scored one-star rating p

Global NCAP tested the Mahindra Bolero Neo under the agency's new safety test protocols. The crash test showed it has low protection for adults in frontal crash test. The agency said the SUV has an unstable structure, unstable footwell area, poor feet protection and weak chest protection for front row occupants. The SUV also does not offer side head protection which resulted in poor score.

Mahindra Bolero Neo also scored poorly in child occupant protection test due to lack of 3 point belts in all rows. The test also concluded that bench seats in the middle row pose significant risk to all occupants.

