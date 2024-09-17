Most powerful BMW XM Label launched in India at Rs…

BMW India has been launched the XM Label in India. Priced at ₹3.15 crore, only one unit of the BMW XM Label will be available in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Globally, only 500 units of the BMW XM Label have been produced. The first-ever BMW XM Label is available in an exclusive paintwork – BMW Frozen Carbon Black Metallic. It features BMW Individual Leather Merino upholstery in Fiona Red/Black.

The BMW XM Label Red is the most powerful production car ever made by the German luxury carmaker. It puts out 748 bhp and an impressive 1,000 Nm of torque from its twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine paired with an electric motor, whereas the standard XM produces only 653 bhp and 800 Nm.

The internal combustion engine alone in the XM Label Red delivers 585 bhp and 750 Nm of torque, which is 94 bhp and 100 Nm of torque more than the standard BMW XM. Meanwhile, the electric motor of the XM Label produces 197 bhp and 279 Nm of torque, which is the same as in the standard XM. Despite weighing in at 2,795 kg, BMW claims that the XM Label Red can go from standstill to 100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds.

BMW XM Label: Design

The BMW XM Label Red has unique design elements that are characterised by bright red accents surrounding the kidney grille, windows, and the wheels. It gives a sporty look to the design. A special red XM badge adorns the radiator grille. The unique styling continues on the inside too with a red and black contrasting theme with the seats and upholstery featuring the sporty theme.

BMW XM Label: Features

The cabin of the BMW XM Label Red also gets unique styling just like the exterior. The seats feature contrasting red and black colour scheme, with red accents present throughout the cabin. This is something that is optional with the standard BMW XM. Besides, the XM Label also gets XM badges, M Steering Wheel, carbon fibre paddle shifters, M logos on the kick plates, aluminum pedals and M-specific dials as standard.

The AC vents too are surrounded by red accents. While in terms of tech, it gets a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster along with a 14.9-inch touchscreen running iDrive 8.5 OS, a head-up display and a 3D headliner to add to the exclusivity of the vehicle.

