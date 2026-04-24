Most exclusive Lamborghini Urus SE ‘Tettonero’ Capsule unveiled, limited to 630 units only

Lamborghini has introduced a new limited-edition version of the Urus SE at the 2026 Milano Design Week, placing personalisation and performance at the centre of the project. The Lamborghini Urus SE “Tettonero" Capsule will be limited to 630 units and is being shown in Viola Pasifae and Verde Mercurius finishes.

Lamborghini Urus SE ‘Tettonero’ Capsule: New colour choices

The capsule has been developed by Lamborghini Centro Stile together with the Ad Personam Studio and is designed to offer the widest colour combination range yet on a Lamborghini Capsule. Six body paint options are available, including Arancio Xanto, Bianco Asopo, Grigio Telesto and Viola Pasifae, while Giallo Tenerife and Verde Mercurius appear on the Urus for the first time. These can be combined with Nero Shiny elements on the upper body, roof, struts, uprights, rear spoiler profile and exhaust tips.

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The exterior palette is matched with six livery colours: Arancio Borealis, Bianco Monocerus, Giallo Auge, Grigio Nimbus, Rosso Mars and Verde Mantis. Lamborghini says the result allows more than 70 possible configurations. Buyers can also choose from six brake caliper colours, while 21-inch, 22-inch and 23-inch wheels are offered. A “63" logo can be added to the lower part of the front doors.

Lamborghini Urus SE ‘Tettonero’ Capsule: Extra carbon fibre details

Carbon fibre is used across the exterior and the cabin. On the outside, it appears on the rear diffuser, mirror caps and front splitter. Inside, the passenger-side dashboard gets a carbon fibre trim with a silk-screened vehicle logo, while a dedicated carbon fibre plate marks the 10th anniversary of Ad Personam. Additional carbon fibre parts can be fitted to the central tunnel, instrument cluster and door panels, alongside Dinamica leather and Corsa-Tex microfiber fabric.

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Lamborghini Urus SE ‘Tettonero’ Capsule: Hybrid power and performance

The Urus SE “Tettonero" Capsule uses a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine, a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor and a 25.9 kWh battery. Lamborghini says it can cover over 60 km in electric mode and develops 800 CV (588 kW) and 950 Nm. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, from 0 to 200 km/h in 11.2 seconds, and has a top speed of 312 km/h. The model runs on Pirelli P Zero tyres with Elect technology, with Pirelli Scorpion Winter 2 offered for colder conditions.

The cabin features Nero Ade upholstery with contrast accents, carbon fibre trim and extensive customisation options under Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program.

Federico Foschini, the Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, said, “The Lamborghini Ad Personam program represents the most authentic and pure expression of our commitment to exclusivity. When it comes to a limited-edition Urus, personalisation is not just a distinctive quality, but also something that amplifies the product’s uniqueness: every car becomes an individualised piece, capable of reflecting the personality of the customer while remaining true to Lamborghini DNA. The Ad Personam studio allows us to bring a limited-edition series with a maximised level of originality, transforming an already rare object into an authentic and truly personal statement."

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