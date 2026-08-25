Mitsubishi Pajero set to make its comeback, to be globally unveiled on Sept 2

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi ’s Pajero is set to make its comeback after almost two decades on September 2. The Pajero has been one of the most iconic 4x4 SUVs that the company has produced globally, with the car having a cult following especially among off-road enthusiasts. While there are still question marks on the SUV's arrival in India, it is expected to be available in Japan, the USA, Europe and Southeast Asian markets.

Mitsubishi Pajero: What Can We Expect?

The Pajero has a reputation for being ruggedly built and off-road capable. With its return, the SUV is expected to go head-to-head with established models like the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado in international markets. The company is expected to position the new Pajero as a capable off-road-focused SUV within its global portfolio.

The upcoming model is reportedly expected to use a ladder-frame chassis, paying homage to the OG Pajero, which was an extremely capable car regardless of the terrain. It could also feature Mitsubishi’s S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) system, a technology already offered with the Triton pickup. While the company has not revealed details about the powertrain yet, reports suggest that the new Pajero could adopt a diesel-hybrid setup. Mitsubishi is believed to be developing this technology for its upcoming SUVs, which would add to its product portfolio.

Also Read : New Mitsubishi Pajero 4x4 SUV teased yet again ahead of global launch

Mitsubishi Pajero Teased on Social Platforms

The teasers also indicate that Mitsubishi will retain certain design cues associated with the Pajero’s heritage. One notable element appears to be the familiar triple-circle instrument layout, which displays the vehicle’s altimeter, pitch and roll information. On the new model, however, these displays are expected to be presented digitally rather than through conventional physical gauges.

Despite the excitement surrounding its comeback, the new Mitsubishi Pajero is unlikely to return to India. Mitsubishi exited the Indian passenger vehicle market several years ago, making an India launch for the upcoming SUV highly unlikely.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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