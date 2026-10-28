Mitsubishi Outlander Diamond Trail Edition to debut at SEMA 2026

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi has unveiled the all-new 2028 Outlander Diamond Trail Edition ahead of its public debut at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas . The rugged SUV is positioned as the most off-road-capable version of the Outlander offered in North America, featuring revised bodywork, all-terrain tyres, improved approach and departure angles, and a new Rock drive mode.

Mitsubishi has unveiled the 2028 Outlander Diamond Trail Edition with rugged styling, all-terrain tyres, improved off-road geometry and Rock mode ahead of its SEMA 2026 debut in Las Vegas

Additionally, the unveiling marks Mitsubishi Motors North America's return to the SEMA Show after a gap of 14 years. The new SUV is part of Mitsubishi's broader Momentum 2030 business strategy, which aims to strengthen its North American presence through an expanded product portfolio focused on capability, versatility and adventure.

Mitsubishi Outlander Diamond Trail Edition: Off-road upgrades

The 2028 Outlander Diamond Trail Edition builds on the standard SUV's Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system with hardware and software upgrades intended to improve its performance on challenging terrain.

The biggest addition is a new Rock drive mode, enhancing the vehicle's ability to maintain traction on uneven and rocky surfaces. The system uses more responsive brake control to reduce individual wheelspin and distribute traction more effectively. Selecting Rock mode automatically activates Hill Descent Control, allowing the driver to manage the vehicle's speed on steep, uneven terrain. The system's speed settings can be adjusted to suit different driving conditions and improve passenger comfort.

The instrument cluster gains a dedicated display showing the front-wheel steering angle, individual wheelspin and traction-control intervention. The Multi-View Camera System can also remain active at speeds of up to 30 kmph, compared with 10 kmph in the standard model. The SUV's revised bumpers further improve its off-road geometry. The approach angle has increased from 18.3 degrees to 20.5 degrees, while the departure angle has improved from 22.2 degrees to 23.1 degrees.

Rugged exterior and adventure-focused interior

The Outlander Diamond Trail Edition receives several styling changes to distinguish it from the standard SUV. The front fascia features a matte-black grille, black Dynamic Shield trim and darkened headlight elements. Redesigned front and rear bumpers, along with prominent over-fenders, give the vehicle a more rugged appearance.

The SUV rides on unique 18-inch black alloy wheels measuring 7.5 inches in width, paired with Nexen Roadian ATX all-terrain tyres. Raised roof rails have also been added to accommodate roof racks and additional cargo, making the SUV more suitable for outdoor activities and longer adventures.

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Inside, the special edition introduces dark-grey seat upholstery with khaki stitching. The material is designed to repel water and simplify cleaning, making it more practical for outdoor use. Matte-black surfaces, dark chrome accents and dark-satin finishes further distinguish the cabin from the standard model. The Diamond Trail Edition branding appears on the seatbacks, floor mats and door trim. Its logo draws inspiration from athletes navigating downhill courses while incorporating a reference to Mitsubishi's three-diamond emblem.

The special edition also introduces Trail Green Metallic to the brand's colour palette. The earthy green shade can be paired with a contrasting white roof, with all three Outlander Diamond Trail Edition vehicles displayed at SEMA finished in this combination.

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