Mini opens bookings for Cooper S GP Inspired Edition; Only 30 units earmarked for India

Mini India has opened pre-bookings for the Cooper S GP Inspired Edition, a limited special edition based on the Cooper S JCW Pack. The booking amount is set at ₹1.5 lakh, and deliveries are scheduled to begin within May 2026. While the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, the Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition is already drawing attention for its exclusivity in India.

The GP Inspired Edition stands out first and foremost for its rarity. With just 30 units allotted for the Indian market, it is among the most exclusive Mini models available here. The car is positioned as a tribute to Mini’s motorsport legacy, which gives it more of a collector appeal than that of a routine performance hatch.

Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition: Design changes

Visually, the car stays close to the JCW Pack but adds several details to separate it from the standard version. It comes finished in Legend Grey, while the roof and ORVMs use Chilli Red for contrast. Each example also gets a unique number on the C-pillar, reinforcing the limited-run nature of the car.

Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition gets a sporty styling package.

Other design highlights include GP-Inspired decals along the sides, a blacked-out front bumper, rear spoiler, black diffuser and a centre-mounted exhaust. The hatch rides on 18-inch JCW alloy wheels with a two-tone finish and red floating hub caps. Small aero elements near the wheels and illuminated door sills add to the overall presentation.

Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition: Cabin and features

Mini has not revealed the full interior details yet, but the GP Inspired Edition is expected to follow the JCW Pack layout. The cabin should feature a red-and-black theme, sports seats finished in black synthetic leather with red stitching, a sports steering wheel and electrically adjustable front seats. A massage function for the driver’s seat is also expected, adding a comfort feature not usually seen in this segment.

Also Read : Mini Convertible John Cooper Works Pack launched in India at ₹61.50 lakh

Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition: Engine details

Official engine specifications have not been confirmed, but the special edition is expected to use the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Cooper S. In that model, the engine develops 201 bhp and 300 Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The setup is already familiar in the Mini range and should suit the GP Inspired Edition well.

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