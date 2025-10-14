MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 launched in India at 64.90 lakh

MINI has launched its newest AWD SUV, the John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4, in India starting at ₹64.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 now features a significant size increase, making it a full-sized SUV, even by US market standards.

The highlight of the SUV is its petrol powertrain, as it is the only petrol Countryman variant available in Indian markets. It will be brought into the country through the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route. MINI India has opened the bookings for the JCW Countryman ALL4 starting today.

What design changes define the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4?

The latest generation of the MINI JCW Countryman ALL4 introduces a minimalist yet assertive design language. It features a new octagonal front grille, a redesigned JCW logo in a black-red-white finish, and striking Chili Red roof accents. Together, these elements give the SUV a bold identity while maintaining MINI’s compact proportions.

Inside, the cabin carries a motorsport-inspired theme with red-and-black sports seats and a dashboard made from recycled polyester textile. The overall interior layout prioritises space, now offering up to 1,450 litres of luggage capacity.

What powers the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4?

Under the bonnet, the SUV retains MINI’s performance-focused DNA with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine. Internationally, it produces up to 312 bhp at 5750-6500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 2000 to 4500 rpm. This enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds (claimed).

Specification Details Engine Type 2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol Power Output 312 bhp (international specification) Torque 400 Nm Transmission Automatic Drivetrain ALL4 all-wheel drive 0–100 km/h 5.4 seconds Top Speed 250 km/h

With a top speed of 250 km/h, the JCW Countryman ALL4 continues to uphold MINI’s racing heritage while catering to those seeking both performance and everyday usability.

The ALL4 all-wheel-drive system offers enhanced stability on highways and improved traction on challenging surfaces. Additionally, aerodynamically optimised 19- and 20-inch wheels have been paired with wider tyres. These contribute to improved handling and grip, ensuring the SUV feels planted regardless of road conditions.

What new tech is inside the cabin of the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4?

At the centre of the dashboard sits a round OLED display, serving as the hub for infotainment, MINI Experience Modes, and ambient lighting controls. The display can project dynamic lighting effects across the dashboard, creating a visually engaging environment.

A built-in voice assistant enhances interactivity, while the familiar toggle switches below the screen preserve the brand’s distinctive design identity.

What safety and driver assistance features are included?

MINI has equipped the JCW Countryman ALL4 with 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround-view cameras, integrated into the Driving Assistant Professional package. This suite supports Level 2 partially automated driving, which includes adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping functions.

On highways, the system can even permit hands-off driving at speeds up to 60 km/h, provided the driver remains attentive and ready to intervene if necessary

Which cars will the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 rival?

The major rivals of the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 in the Indian automotive space include the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB, Volvo XC40, and Audi Q3.

