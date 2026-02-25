Mini John Cooper Works 1965 Victory Edition unveiled in Chili Red

Sixty years after one of its most celebrated motorsport moments, Mini has rolled out a tribute model that looks back without feeling stuck in the past. Called the John Cooper Works 1965 Victory Edition, the new special edition commemorates the brand’s 1965 rally win while packaging it in today’s performance-focused three-door hatch.

The reference point for this edition is Mini’s class victory at Monte Carlo in 1965, when Timo Makinen and co-driver Paul Easter steered a Mini Cooper S to glory. That race number, 52, now becomes the visual centrepiece of this edition.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MINI Cooper S 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 44.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MINI Cooper SE 2024 32.6 kWh 32.6 kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MINI Cooper 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 38 Lakhs Compare View Offers MINI Cooper S Convertible 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 58.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers MINI Countryman 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 64.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers MINI Countryman E 66.4 kWh 66.4 kWh 462 km 462 km ₹ 54.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Mini John Cooper Works 1965 Victory Edition: Exterior

The car comes finished in Chili Red, contrasted by a white stripe that starts on the bonnet and flows across the roof and rear. The bold “52" graphic on the doors directly references the 1965 rally car, while a small “1965" badge on the C-pillar quietly underlines the theme.

Other details set it apart from the standard hatch. There are exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels, floating wheel hubs, a panoramic roof and edition-specific JCW trim elements. Open the doors and illuminated sills bearing the “1965" script greet you, while a commemorative plaque inside reminds occupants that this is not a regular production Mini.

Also Read : Mini Cooper S Convertible Review: A Car That Makes You Smile

Mini John Cooper Works 1965 Victory Edition: Interior

Inside, Mini mixes performance cues with more sustainable materials. The black seats use synthetic leather with red contrast stitching. Recycled polyester and knitted fabrics appear across other cabin surfaces, giving it a modern texture.

The steering wheel carries a 1965 motif, and even the key cap echoes the rally number. A panoramic glass roof is standard, helping the compact cabin feel airier.

Technology plays a big role. A circular OLED touchscreen running Mini Operating System 9 forms the centrepiece of the dashboard. A head-up display, voice commands and selectable drive modes, including Go-Kart and Green, are part of the package. Equipment such as a 360-degree camera, parking assistant, wireless charging, heated sports seats, and a premium audio system from Harman Kardon rounds out the feature list.

Also Read : MINI Countryman SE All4 launched in India at ₹66.90 lakh. Check range, specs, and features

Mini John Cooper Works 1965 Victory Edition: Powertrain

Buyers can choose between three performance levels. The Cooper S version uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 204 bhp and 300 Nm. It accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 6.6 seconds. Step up to the petrol JCW and output rises to 231 bhp and 380 Nm, trimming the 0–100 km/h time to 6.1 seconds.

The fully electric JCW variant is the quickest of the lot. It produces up to 258 bhp and completes the 0–100 km/h sprint in 5.9 seconds, signalling how central electrification is becoming to the performance conversation at Mini.

Pricing and production numbers have not yet been confirmed. But with its clear historical link, distinctive visuals and a choice of petrol or electric power, the 1965 Victory Edition appears aimed at enthusiasts who value both heritage and modern pace.

Mini John Cooper Works 1965 Victory Edition: Availability

Production will take place at Mini’s Oxford plant in the UK, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026. Importantly, this isn’t just a nostalgic petrol-only throwback. In line with Mini’s broader shift toward electrification, the Victory Edition will also be offered as a fully electric JCW in select markets.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: