Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Mini India Hikes Cooper Range Price By Up To 1.60 Lakh, Delists Convertible And Jcw Models

Mini hikes Cooper range's price by up to 1.60L, delists Convertible and JCW

Mini India has announced a price hike for its entire Cooper range, which has made the luxury hatchback pricier by up to 1.60 lakh. With the price hike, the Mini Cooper range now comes at a starting price of 41.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mini Cooper SE has received the highest price hike among all the models from the brand available in India. Also, the British car marquee under the BMW Group has delisted the Cooper Convertible and Cooper JCW models from its official website.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Jun 2023, 10:34 AM
Follow us on:
The Mini Cooper SE has received the highest price hike among all the models from the brand available in India.

The price hike and the delisting of Cooper Convertible and Cooper JCW models come as part of the automaker's strategy to streamline its product portfolio in India. With this move, Mini India currently has only three models on offer in the country, which are the three-door Cooper SE, three-door Cooper S and Countryman. This product lineup revision move comes from the automaker after the new Mini Cooper SE EV was unveiled, which came adopting the car brand’s fresh design philosophy.

Also Read : MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition unveiled; celebrates the last manual gearbox

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mini Cooper Convertible
₹44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mini Countryman
₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Cooper
₹38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
DISCONTINUED
Mini Clubman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹41.9 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Mini Cooper Jcw
₹45.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Speaking about the revised pricing of the Mini cars in India, the Mini Countryman Cooper S JCW, which was priced at 46 lakh (ex-showroom), can now be purchased at 47.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mini Cooper S now comes priced at 41.20 lakh (ex-showroom), up from 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the Mini Cooper S (Steptronic Sport) has gone up to 40.58 lakh (ex-showroom) from the previous 41.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Mini Cooper SE now comes priced at 52.50 lakh (ex-showroom), up from its original pricing of 50.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The automaker is increasingly focusing on electric models. As part of the strategy, the Mini Cooper EV was introduced in India last month and it has also promised to bring the performance-oriented Cooper SE and JCW derivatives of the electric car to the country in future.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2023, 10:34 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS