Mini Countryman Untamed off-road-focused SUV unveiled; Production to begin later this year

British legacy automaker Mini has unveiled the Countryman Untamed Edition, a more adventure-oriented version of its SUV designed to offer improved off-road capability. Depending on the market, the special edition will be offered in C, D, S ALL4, E and SE ALL4 variants of the Countryman. Production is scheduled to commence in November 2026 at BMW Group’s Leipzig facility in Germany.

Mini Countryman Untamed Edition: Off-road upgrades

The Countryman Untamed Edition features a 15 mm suspension lift, resulting in up to 19 mm of additional ground clearance depending on the market and variant. According to Mini, the increased ride height also enhances the SUV’s approach and breakover angles.

The special edition rides on bespoke 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in specially developed Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyres. In addition, Mini has retuned the ABS, dynamic stability control (DSC) and steering systems to suit the revised suspension setup and all-terrain tyres. An all-wheel-drive system, marketed by Mini as ALL4, is also available on selected Countryman variants. This should further improve the SUV’s ability to tackle loose and uneven surfaces.

Mini Countryman Untamed Edition: Exterior design

The special edition gets a redesigned front grille featuring angular inserts, while several exterior elements are finished in a Dark Steel shade. This colour is also used for the Mini badges, Countryman lettering, underbody protection and other detailing. The Countryman Untamed Edition will be available in Hideaway Grey, Nomad Blue, Frozen Nomad Blue, Nanuq White and Midnight Black exterior colours. Buyers can choose either Glazed White or Jet Black for the roof. Additional decals have been placed above the wheel arches, while the C-pillar features an Untamed badge incorporating a mountain-inspired design.

Mini Countryman Untamed Edition: Interior and features

The interior of the Countryman Untamed Edition gets sports seats with perforated upholstery and knitted sections around the shoulder and headrest areas. The knitted material is also used on the dashboard and door panels, featuring a Millennial Melange colour combination of dark grey and blue. The centre-console storage compartment has been redesigned and incorporates elastic straps for securing items. The special edition also comes with rubber floor mats and a matching mat for the luggage compartment.

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Mini Countryman Untamed Edition: Powertrain options

The Untamed Edition will be offered with petrol and electric powertrains, depending on the market and variant. In India, Mini currently offers the Countryman in C, JCW ALL4 and E versions. The Countryman C is powered by a 1.5L three-cylinder, direct-injection turbo-petrol engine developing 156 hp and 240 Nm. The more powerful JCW ALL4 uses a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 300 hp and 400 Nm.

The electric Countryman E gets a 64.6-kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor. The motor generates 204 hp and 250 Nm, while Mini claims a WLTP-certified range of up to 462 km. The Mini Countryman Untamed Edition is scheduled to arrive in international markets in early 2027. The company has yet to confirm whether the off-road-focused special edition will be introduced in India.

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