Mini Countryman spotted testing off-road; a new rugged version on the cards?

British legacy automaker Mini has offered the first glimpse of a new off-road-inspired version of the Countryman, with the production model scheduled to make its global debut in October. The prototype has been teased as being tested on rough terrain, as opposed to the paved roads Mini usually drives on. The model also forms part of Mini's broader strategy to expand its portfolio with lifestyle-oriented special editions that cater to adventure enthusiasts.

Mini has previewed a rugged Countryman prototype featuring raised suspension, off-road tyres and camping accessories. Set to debut in October, it expands Mini's lifestyle-focused lineup and is expected to retain an ICE powertrain

Mini Countryman off-road version: Changes

The off-road prototype of the Mini Countryman has raised suspension, chunky off-road tyres and a roof-mounted tent, which allow the SUV to easily cope with difficult terrain and make it compatible with overland activities, among other things.

Furthermore, the off-road-oriented Countryman is part of Mini’s long-term strategy to expand its range with special editions and customisation options. The company intends to introduce more collaboration-based and lifestyle-centric variants.

“Mini has always been about turning every journey into an adventure. That spirit guided this project from the very beginning. We are incredibly excited to be just one step away from introducing this new, rugged addition to the Mini Countryman family. True to the Mini spirit, it combines capability with character and will open up even more opportunities for unforgettable adventures," said Jean-Philippe Parain, Head, Mini.

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Mini Countryman in India

The current-generation Mini Countryman in India is available with two petrol engine options. The entry-level Countryman C is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 156 hp and 240 Nm of peak torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Countryman JCW All4, on the other hand, appeals to petrolheads and is equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine generating 300 hp and 400 Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Additionally, there is an electric iteration of the Countryman sold in India, which is equipped with a 64.6 kWh battery pack, sending power to an electric motor mounted on the front axle producing 201 hp, while boasting a range of 462 km. However, the off-road iteration of the Mini Countryman looks to feature a proper internal combustion engine, with the images suggesting an open grille as opposed to the Countryman E’s closed-off grille.

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