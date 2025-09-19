MINI Countryman JCW pre-bookings to open soon, launch on October 14

MINI India is all set to launch the Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) on October 14, 2025, and has announced it will begin accepting pre-bookings for the luxury SUV from September 22 onwards. The new MINI Countryman All4 JCW will join the Countryman Electric JCW Pack that was launched last year. However, this will be the only petrol–powered iteration of the Countryman to be sold in the country.

MINI Countryman JCW: Specifications

The MINI Countryman JCW will draw power from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 296 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox, with all-wheel drive as standard. The automaker claims 0-100 kmph will come up in 5.4 seconds.

The MINI Countryman John Cooper Works gets an all-black paint scheme with red accents across the exterior. It also gets sportier bumpers with bigger intakes

MINI Countryman JCW: Exterior Highlights

The Countryman JCW will also get the sportier treatment over the standard model. This includes the blacked-out finish on the grille and the signature chequered-flag pattern. The SUV will also get larger air intakes with red accents on the bumper, sportier alloy wheels, red brake calipers and the John Cooper Works logo on the C-pillar. The rear bumper gets the dual-tone treatment with the red accents, while the quad exhaust tips round off the sporty look.

The cabin gets the all-black treatment as well with contrast red accents on the dashboard and seats, as well as JCW-specific graphics

MINI Countryman JCW: Interior Highlights

Inside, the Countryman JCW carries over the same dashboard but gets sportier bits like the red accents, contrast stitching, sporty pedals, and ambient lighting. The infotainment screen gets JCW-inspired graphics to set it apart from the standard version.

The MINI Countryman JCW is expected to arrive in limited numbers, much like the Countryman Electric JCW Pack, which was restricted to only 20 units for India. Expect prices to be at a premium at around the ₹70 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. More details on the new Countryman JCW will be available soon.

