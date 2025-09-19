HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mini Countryman Jcw Pre Bookings To Open Soon, Launch On October 14

MINI Countryman JCW pre-bookings to open soon, launch on October 14

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 19 Sept 2025, 17:23 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

The new MINI Countryman All4 JCW will join the Countryman Electric JCW Pack that was launched last year, and will be the only petrol-powered iteration of the SUV. 

MINI Countryman JCW
The MINI Countryman JCW is expected to be sold in limited numbers in India when it arrives next month
MINI Countryman JCW
The MINI Countryman JCW is expected to be sold in limited numbers in India when it arrives next month
View Personalised Offers on
MINI Countryman arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

MINI India is all set to launch the Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) on October 14, 2025, and has announced it will begin accepting pre-bookings for the luxury SUV from September 22 onwards. The new MINI Countryman All4 JCW will join the Countryman Electric JCW Pack that was launched last year. However, this will be the only petrol–powered iteration of the Countryman to be sold in the country.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

MINI Countryman JCW: Specifications

The MINI Countryman JCW will draw power from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 296 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox, with all-wheel drive as standard. The automaker claims 0-100 kmph will come up in 5.4 seconds.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
MINI Countryman
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 48.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mini Cooper S (HT Auto photo)
MINI Cooper S
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 44.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Golf Gti (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Octavia Rs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Octavia RS
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Tiguan R-line (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 46.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : MINI Countryman Electric JCW Edition launched at 62 lakh, limited to 20 units

MINI Countryman JCW
The MINI Countryman John Cooper Works gets an all-black paint scheme with red accents across the exterior. It also gets sportier bumpers with bigger intakes
MINI Countryman JCW
The MINI Countryman John Cooper Works gets an all-black paint scheme with red accents across the exterior. It also gets sportier bumpers with bigger intakes

MINI Countryman JCW: Exterior Highlights

The Countryman JCW will also get the sportier treatment over the standard model. This includes the blacked-out finish on the grille and the signature chequered-flag pattern. The SUV will also get larger air intakes with red accents on the bumper, sportier alloy wheels, red brake calipers and the John Cooper Works logo on the C-pillar. The rear bumper gets the dual-tone treatment with the red accents, while the quad exhaust tips round off the sporty look.

MINI Countryman JCW
The cabin gets the all-black treatment as well with contrast red accents on the dashboard and seats, as well as JCW-specific graphics
MINI Countryman JCW
The cabin gets the all-black treatment as well with contrast red accents on the dashboard and seats, as well as JCW-specific graphics

MINI Countryman JCW: Interior Highlights

Inside, the Countryman JCW carries over the same dashboard but gets sportier bits like the red accents, contrast stitching, sporty pedals, and ambient lighting. The infotainment screen gets JCW-inspired graphics to set it apart from the standard version.

The MINI Countryman JCW is expected to arrive in limited numbers, much like the Countryman Electric JCW Pack, which was restricted to only 20 units for India. Expect prices to be at a premium at around the 70 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. More details on the new Countryman JCW will be available soon.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 19 Sept 2025, 17:23 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.