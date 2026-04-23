Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mini Countryman C Pre Bookings Open In India, To Be Assembled In Chennai

Mini Countryman C pre-bookings open in India, to be assembled in Chennai

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 23 Apr 2026, 16:37 pm
Follow us on:

Mini has opened Indian pre-bookings for the locally assembled Countryman C. This entry-level, front-wheel-drive variant features a 170 hp petrol engine, circular OLED touchscreen, and premium Harman Kardon audio.

Mini Countryman C pre-bookings open in India, to be assembled in Chennai
View Personalised Offers on
MINI Countryman
Check Offers

British legacy automaker Mini has opened the pre-bookings for its entry-level variant, the Mini Countryman C in India. The ‘C’ in Mini Countryman C stands for core, which signifies that this will be an entry-level variant. Additionally, the company highlighted that the Mini Countryman C will be assembled in India, thereby reducing the price of the car.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda Elevate
₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

Mini Countryman C: Engine

The Mini Countryman C is expected to be powered by a 2.0L twin power turbocharged petrol engine producing 170 hp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed steptronic automatic transmission. However, the Mini Countryman C will be two-wheel drive, instead of the regular all-wheel drive, since this car would be a lower-spec model of the Countryman model.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
MINI Countryman
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 64.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MINI Cooper S
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 44.45 - 57.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 53 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MINI Countryman E
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon462 km
₹ 54.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon683 km
₹ 18.90 - 28.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Mini Countryman C: Product Placement

The Mini Countryman C will be the most affordable Countryman available in India. The Countryman Electric, as well as the Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) continue to be sold as completely built-up units (CBUs), which are more expensive. The Mini Countryman C would be significantly cheaper than the Mini Countryman JCW, with a price estimated to be in the range of 51 lakh to 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price of the Mini Countryman C would place it close to the BMW iX1, which is priced at 51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : 2026 BMW 7 Series makes global debut, introduces Neue Klasse design

Mini Countryman C: Colour Options

The Mini Countryman C is expected to be available across five colour options, namely British Racing Green, Chilli Red, Smokey Grey, Slate Blue and Nanuq White.

Mini Countryman C: Interiors

The Mini Countryman C is expected to boast tan brown leather interiors, with a five-seater configuration. Additionally, the Countryman C gets a multi-function steering wheel, a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen with Mini Operating System 9. It is further expected to get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cloud-based navigation and over-the-air updates (OTA). Not only that, but it gets a Harman Kardon sound system, an automatic climate control and a power-adjustable driver seat.

It might miss out on the Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), panoramic sunroof and all-wheel drive. However, it still might get parking sensors with a rear-view camera.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2026, 16:37 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS