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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mini Countryman C Pre Bookings Open In India, To Be Assembled In Chennai

Mini Countryman C pre-bookings open in India, to be assembled in Chennai

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 23 Apr 2026, 16:37 pm
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Mini has opened Indian pre-bookings for the locally assembled Countryman C. This entry-level, front-wheel-drive variant features a 170 hp petrol engine, circular OLED touchscreen, and premium Harman Kardon audio.

Mini Countryman C
Mini Countryman C pre-bookings open in India, to be assembled in Chennai
Mini Countryman C
Mini Countryman C pre-bookings open in India, to be assembled in Chennai
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British legacy automaker Mini has opened the pre-bookings for its entry-level variant, the Mini Countryman C in India. The ‘C’ in Mini Countryman C stands for core, which signifies that this will be an entry-level variant. Additionally, the company highlighted that the Mini Countryman C will be assembled in India, thereby reducing the price of the car.

Mini Countryman C: Engine

The Mini Countryman C is expected to be powered by a 2.0L twin power turbocharged petrol engine producing 170 hp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed steptronic automatic transmission. However, the Mini Countryman C will be two-wheel drive, instead of the regular all-wheel drive, since this car would be a lower-spec model of the Countryman model.

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Mini Countryman C: Product Placement

The Mini Countryman C will be the most affordable Countryman available in India. The Countryman Electric, as well as the Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) continue to be sold as completely built-up units (CBUs), which are more expensive. The Mini Countryman C would be significantly cheaper than the Mini Countryman JCW, with a price estimated to be in the range of 51 lakh to 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price of the Mini Countryman C would place it close to the BMW iX1, which is priced at 51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : 2026 BMW 7 Series makes global debut, introduces Neue Klasse design

Mini Countryman C: Colour Options

The Mini Countryman C is expected to be available across five colour options, namely British Racing Green, Chilli Red, Smokey Grey, Slate Blue and Nanuq White.

Mini Countryman C: Interiors

The Mini Countryman C is expected to boast tan brown leather interiors, with a five-seater configuration. Additionally, the Countryman C gets a multi-function steering wheel, a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen with Mini Operating System 9. It is further expected to get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cloud-based navigation and over-the-air updates (OTA). Not only that, but it gets a Harman Kardon sound system, an automatic climate control and a power-adjustable driver seat.

It might miss out on the Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), panoramic sunroof and all-wheel drive. However, it still might get parking sensors with a rear-view camera.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2026, 16:37 pm IST

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