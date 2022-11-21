MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition launched in Nanuq White colour

BMW MINI has introduced the Cooper SE Resolute Edition in Nanuq White hue, where Nanuq means 'polar bear'. The body colour of the latest MINI Cooper is reminiscent of the inhabitants of the northern polar regions with temperatures in sub-zero degrees. However, despite this, the electric drive, high-voltage battery, power electronics and charging technology of the MINI Cooper are touted as being reliable and providing high performance.

With a 135 kW/184 hp electric motor, the MINI Cooper SE can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds. It comes with two driving modes - Sport mode, Green+ modes while the range can go up to 234 kilometers on a single charge as determined in the WLTP test cycle.

Also Read : This MINI Cooper EV is perfect for specially-abled people

In terms of looks, the Resolute Edition features exclusively designed hood stripes with their color gradient from a light to a dark gold tone as well as the eponymous edition lettering "RESOLUTE". Customers can also opt for a Nanuq White paint finish for the roof and mirror caps or set an exciting contrast in black. The model rides on 17-inch light-alloy wheels in the Tentacle Spoke Black variant.

On the interior dashboard, the evenly curved lines in a light gold tone create a sophisticated striped pattern. The sport seats are comfortable with armrests and knee rolls for comfort in long journeys. Other interior highlights include the anthracite-colored headliner, sun-protective glazing, and easy-grip sports steering wheel in Nappa finish.

As part of the MINI Driving Assistant as standard, the MINI Cooper SE Resolute Edition enhances both diver and passengers safety as well as driving comfort. At speeds between 10 and 60 km/h, the Active Guard driving assistance system brakes the vehicle. Its Lane Departure Warning signals when the vehicle is about to leave its lane on roads with lane markers. There is also a camera-based Active Cruise Control (ACC) system which automatically regulates the distance to the vehicle in front.

First Published Date: