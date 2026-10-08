Mini Cooper Oxford Edition pre-bookings commence

British legacy automaker Mini has recently opened pre-bookings for the Cooper Oxford Edition in India. Designed as a tribute to the brand’s British heritage, the special edition gets exclusive Union Jack-inspired styling elements, additional equipment and a revised cabin theme. Mini is yet to reveal the Oxford Edition’s price and delivery timeline in India.

Mini has opened pre-bookings for the Cooper Oxford Edition in India, featuring Union Jack-inspired styling, enhanced equipment and a 204 hp petrol engine, with prices and deliveries yet to be announced

Mini Cooper Oxford Edition: Exterior design

The Cooper Oxford Edition is different from the standard Cooper S and gets a range of British-themed exterior additions. It gets a Glazed White roof featuring a large Union Jack graphic, along with matching stripes on the bonnet and boot.

The tailgate carries British flag decals, while the special edition also gets Oxford-specific wheel hub caps and Union Jack valve caps. The hatchback rides on 18-inch slide spoke two-tone alloy wheels and features the brand’s signature circular LED headlights with customisable daytime running light signatures. While the Oxford Edition receives several cosmetic enhancements, its fundamental exterior design remains unchanged from the standard Cooper S.

Mini Cooper Oxford Edition: Engine and performance

Power comes from the same 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine used by the regular Cooper S in India. The unit develops 204 hp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which sends power to the front wheels.

Mini claims a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of 6.6 seconds, while the hatchback returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.82 kmpl. Therefore, there are no mechanical changes over the standard Cooper S, with the Oxford Edition primarily gaining exclusive styling elements and additional features.

Mini Cooper Oxford Edition: Interior and features

The interior of the special edition features Mini’s favoured trim with JCW sports seats finished in Black Vescin upholstery. The cabin also gets a beige and grey knitted dashboard, Vibrant Silver accents and an anthracite-coloured headliner. Oxford Edition-specific additions include dedicated front floor mats, special door entry sills, a Union Jack badge on the steering wheel and a matching key cap.

The feature list includes a 240 mm circular OLED touchscreen, head-up display, Harman Kardon surround sound system, panoramic glass roof and a heated steering wheel. The front seats are electrically adjustable and feature a memory function for the driver. Other equipment includes wireless smartphone charging, an interior camera and multiple digital display modes. The central OLED screen also receives a dedicated Personal Mode background inspired by the Union Jack, further extending the special edition’s British theme into the cabin.

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Mini Cooper Oxford Edition: Safety and convenience features

The Cooper Oxford Edition comes equipped with Level 1 ADAS, including forward collision warning, lane departure warning, driver attentiveness monitoring, speed warning and a reversing assistant. The safety equipment also includes dynamic stability control, traction control, cornering brake control, ABS and brake assist. Parking assistance comes in the form of front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and a parking assistant.

Additional features include automatic climate control, cruise control with braking function, Digital Key Plus, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and remote software update capability. Mini also provides a tyre pressure monitoring system, run-flat indicator and emergency call functionality.

Mini Cooper Oxford Edition: Availability in India

The Mini Cooper Oxford Edition will be available through the company’s 18 authorised sales touchpoints spread across 17 cities in India. These include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Kochi. Mini’s aftersales network, meanwhile, extends to 51 touchpoints across 36 cities through BMW Group India. Mini has not yet confirmed how many units of the Oxford Edition will be allocated to India or when deliveries will begin.

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