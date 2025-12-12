MINI Cooper Convertible S launched in India at 58.50 lakh, deliveries begin

MINI has introduced the new-generation Cooper Convertible S in India, priced at ₹58.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The model arrives as a completely built-up unit (CBU), with bookings now open at authorised MINI dealerships and deliveries commencing immediately.

MINI Cooper Convertible S: Design and colours

The updated Convertible S retains MINI’s classic design cues while incorporating several modern touches. The front fascia features the recognisable round LED headlamps with three selectable DRL signatures and a redesigned grille. MINI has also added welcome and goodbye animations with logo projection.

Short overhangs and a clean, upright profile continue to define the car’s proportions, complemented by newly designed 18-inch Slide Spoke and Flash Spoke 2-tone alloys. At the rear, vertically aligned LED tail-lamps adopt a flush design, separated by a black strip carrying the model badge.

The Convertible S is offered in four colours, British Racing Green, Chili Red, Sunny Side Yellow and Ocean Wave Green, with black or white mirror caps.

MINI Cooper Convertible S: Soft-top operation

The black fabric roof can be fully opened in 18 seconds, even at speeds up to 30 km/h, and closes in 15 seconds. It can also be partially opened as a sunroof. Boot space stands at 215 litres with the roof closed and 160 litres when folded.

MINI Cooper Convertible S: Interior

Inside, MINI leans on its heritage with clean surfacing and minimal physical controls. The highlight is the round OLED touchscreen, which doubles as the instrument cluster and central display. Running MINI Operating System 9, it offers app-like interactions and voice control through the “Hey MINI" assistant.

Features include MINI Digital Key Plus, wireless charging, a Harman Kardon sound system, head-up display, remote updates, and wireless smartphone connectivity.

A toggle-bar island houses core driving controls, while the cabin features sports seats with electric adjustment, finished in recycled-material Vescin upholstery.

MINI Cooper Convertible S: Engine and performance

Power comes from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 300 Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. MINI claims a 0–100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h.

MINI Cooper Convertible S: Safety and driver assistance

Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, DSC, ABS, Cornering Brake Control, a rear-view camera and tyre pressure monitoring. Assistance features cover cruise control and parking assist, along with Comfort Access for hands-free entry.

MINI Cooper Convertible S: Warranty, service and financial options

MINI offers a two-year unlimited kilometre warranty and 24x7 roadside assistance. Service packages start at three years/40,000 km and can be extended up to ten years/1,00,000 km.

BMW India Financial Services provides tailored finance schemes, including MINI Smart Finance with assured buyback and EMI plans starting at ₹58,500 per month.

