Mini Convertible Stardust Edition limited-run model launched in India at ₹62.90 lakh

British luxury automaker Mini has launched a Convertible Stardust Edition in India as a limited-edition model at ₹62.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), the exclusive model can be booked solely through the Mini India website, with customer deliveries commencing immediately.

Mini Convertible Stardust Edition: Engine

The Mini Convertible Stardust Edition is powered by the 2.0L TwinPower turbocharged petrol engine producing 204 hp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Paired with a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch automatic transmission, the convertible accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.9 seconds before reaching a top speed of 240 kmph.





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Mini Convertible Stardust Edition: Exterior

The Mini Convertible Stardust Edition retains the brand’s circular LED headlamps, a redesigned front grille, compact proportions characterised by short overhangs, and standard LED headlights that feature three selectable lighting signatures. The exclusive Sparkling Copper Grey metallic paint is complemented by Vibrant Silver mirror caps and aerodynamically optimised 18-inch John Cooper Works Rallye Spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, vertically positioned LED taillamps and a black trim strip with the model badge.

The convertible is equipped with the Mini Yours soft-top roof featuring a Union Jack design. The electrically operated fabric roof can fully retract in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 30 kmph and closes in 15 seconds. It can also function as a sunroof by opening up to 40 cm regardless of vehicle speed. The luggage compartment offers a capacity of 160 litres with the roof folded and expands to 215 litres when the roof is closed.

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Mini Convertible Stardust Edition: Interior

The Convertible Stardust Edition follows Mini’s design philosophy while incorporating the latest digital technologies. The cabin is centred around a circular high-resolution OLED display that serves as both the instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen. Running on Mini Operating System 9, the interface supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air software updates, and remote services, among others. Additional highlights include a head-up display, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Mini Digital Key Plus, wireless smartphone charging, in-car weather updates and intelligent emergency call functionality, among others.

The interior also features electrically adjustable sports seats upholstered in Vescin, a premium leather-free material manufactured using recycled components. A redesigned toggle bar provides direct access to essential vehicle controls, including drive modes, gear selection and parking brake. Mini Experience Modes further personalise the cabin by altering ambient lighting, graphics and sound settings, with selectable modes such as Go-Kart, Green and Vivid.

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