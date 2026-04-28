Mini Convertible John Cooper Works Pack launched in India at 61.50 lakh

Mini India has added a more focused version of its Convertible to the market with the launch of its John Cooper Works Pack. Priced at ₹61.50 lakh ex-showroom, the Mini Convertible JCW arrives as a Completely-Built Unit (CBU) and is already open for booking at Mini dealerships nationwide. Deliveries commence right away.

Mini Convertible John Cooper Works Pack: Limited availability

The new Mini Convertible JCW Pack is being offered in limited quantities, which makes it a more exclusive addition to the brand’s India line-up. Mini has positioned it as a model for buyers who want open-air enjoyment with a sportier personality.

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Mini Convertible John Cooper Works Pack: Design updates

The exterior keeps Mini’s familiar round-headlamp face, but adds JCW-specific touches across the grille, bumpers, side skirts, door entry sills and wheel arches. Buyers can choose Legend Grey or Midnight Black, while the Legend Grey option gets black mirror caps and sport stripes. Standard LED headlamps and 17-inch JCW Sprint Spoke Black alloy wheels further sharpen the look.

Mini Convertible John Cooper Works Pack: Roof and practicality

The black soft top can open in 18 seconds, even at speeds of up to 30 km/h, and close in 15 seconds at the push of a button. It can also slide open partially by 40 cm. With the roof down, boot space stands at 160 litres, expanding to 215 litres when closed.

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Mini Convertible John Cooper Works Pack: Cabin and tech

Inside, the car gets JCW sports seats, Vescin/Cord upholstery, JCW dashboard trim and a new steering wheel with paddle shifters. The cockpit is dominated by a round OLED display that serves as the instrument cluster and central screen. Mini Operating System 9, the “Hey Mini" voice assistant, Digital Key Plus, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Harman Kardon sound system are part of the package.

The Mini Convertible JCW Pack cabin features a round OLED display, JCW sports seats, paddle shifters and premium minimalist styling.

Mini Convertible John Cooper Works Pack: Performance and safety

The engine develops 204 bhp and 300 Nm, with 0-100 km/h claimed in 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h. Power goes through a 7-speed dual-clutch Steptronic Sport transmission. Safety equipment includes six airbags, rollover protection, Dynamic Stability Control, ABS, Brake Assist, a rear camera and tyre pressure monitoring.

Mini Convertible John Cooper Works Pack: Ownership and finance

The car comes with a two-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, two years of roadside assistance and service plans that can be extended up to 10 years or 1,00,000 km. Mini also offers its 360-degree finance plan with flexible EMI and buy-back options.

Commenting on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, “This edition is for those who want their Mini to reflect a bold, assertive personality without losing the signature ‘go-kart’ feel they love. By blending premium design with the joy of open-air motoring, the Mini Convertible JCW Pack is a car that looks as fast as it feels, delivering a sporty JCW aesthetic that perfectly complements your cruises."

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