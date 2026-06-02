Mini confirms June 17 launch for Countryman C in India

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Mini is set to broaden the appeal of its Countryman range in India with the launch of the new Countryman C on June 17. The upcoming variant will become the second Countryman on sale in the country and is expected to offer a lower entry point into the premium SUV lineup than the current range-topping JCW All4. Pre-bookings for the model are already open.
The new variant will enter a space currently occupied by models such as the BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, while also becoming a more affordable alternative to the range-topping Countryman JCW All4.
It will be locally assembled and will attract buyers looking for a premium European SUV without stepping into the higher-performance segment occupied by the Mini Countryman JCW All4 model.
Visually, the Countryman C is expected to retain much of the design language seen on the Countryman Electric. However, it will feature model-specific grille and bumper treatments.
Mini will offer the SUV in five colours: Chilli Red, British Racing Green, Nanuq White, Slate Blue and Smokey Green. Exterior highlights include black mirror housings, black roof and pillars, body-coloured door handles, champagne-finish trim elements, alloy wheels and matrix LED tail-lamps.
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Although Mini India has not released detailed specifications, the Countryman C is expected to use a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol direct-injection engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
The three-cylinder unit is expected to put out close to 134 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. In comparison, the Countryman JCW All4 is powered by a larger 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and churns out 296 bhp and 400 Nm.
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Inside, the Countryman C is likely to adopt the latest Mini interior layout. Expected equipment includes the brand's signature circular touchscreen, a premium audio system, paddleshifters, a head-up display and a dual-tone cabin theme with champagne-coloured accents.
Additional details, including pricing and confirmed specifications, will be announced at the launch on June 17.
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