Mini Aceman is a Pokemon-themed concept car for Gamescon

Barely a month after its debut, the Mini Aceman concept car has received a notable change. The concept car has received a special mode christened Pokemon mode for the Gamescon 2022. The car comes with a tech-infused cabin with a large centre OLED display and lighting effects that projects image throughout the interior.

So, what does the Pokemon mode offers? In this special mode, the centre touchscreen display starts up with Poke Ball that opens to reveal the electric critter Pikachu. The sequence is not limited to the centre screen only. The Pokemon mode projects lights shooting across the dashboard and ultimately projects more blue and yellow lightning streaks outside the car.

The Mini Aceman concept comes as a one-off model. It has been designed to highlight the future of the British luxury car brand in terms of technology and design philosophy as well. Being a one-off model, Mini won't sell the new model with Pokemon-themed tweaks anytime soon. However, there seems to be a consolation prize from the BMW Group company, as it has been revealed. Besides the full-size concept model, Mini will have toy cars of the Aceman with Pokemon modes at the Gamescon 2022 event.

Considering the tremendous following of the animated series that evolved into a video game franchise, Mini Aceman with Pokemon mode could be a bestseller.

Speaking about the Pokemon mode-infused Mini Aceman concept car, Stefanie Wurst, head of the carmaker, said that Gamification will play an increasingly important role in the Mini of the future and offer a unique experience for its customers. Clearly, this is an indication that Mini would bring such models in future where popular game characters will be present in the form of a design theme or digital avatars. "In cooperation with Pokémon, the shared joy of the franchise brings two iconic characters, that are a perfect match, together with millions of fans. This is how we reach a whole new target group at Gamescom 2022, as an event for modern fandom, gaming, and pop culture," Wurst further added.

