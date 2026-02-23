Copyright © HT Media Limited
MG's upcoming hybrid SUV based on Wuling Starlight 560 spied in India

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 23 Feb 2026, 16:58 pm
  • JSW MG Motor India tests a new 4.7-metre SUV near Halol, likely offering petrol, PHEV and EV options in 15–20 lakh range.

A camouflaged test mule of MG’s upcoming 4.7-metre SUV was spotted near Halol, Gujarat, during road testing. (TechBuzz/Instagram)
A camouflaged MG SUV has been spotted testing near the company’s Halol facility in Gujarat, signalling plans for a new entrant in the competitive 15 to 20 lakh price band. The model, which is sold overseas as the Wuling Starlight 560, is expected to broaden JSW MG Motor India’s portfolio with multiple powertrain choices.

Multiple powertrain options under consideration

Internationally, the SUV is offered with several configurations. These include a 1.5-litre Miller-cycle turbo-petrol engine producing 174.2bhp. Transmission choices comprise a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic, with torque figures rated at 260Nm and 290Nm respectively, depending on the version.

Also Read : JSW MG Motor India records 9% YoY growth in January 2026

There is also a 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle naturally aspirated engine paired with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) setup. This combination develops 194.3bhp and 230 Nm, supported by a 20.5kWh Shenlian LFP battery pack.

An all-electric version is available overseas as well, delivering 134bhp and 200Nm. Notably, this EV powertrain is the same as that used in the MG Windsor EV sold in India. Among the various international configurations, only the CVT variant is equipped with a spare wheel.

Test mule details

According to reports, the camouflaged test vehicle was seen bearing GJ 17 registration plates from Vadodara, around 40km from MG’s Halol plant. This suggests the SUV is undergoing local validation ahead of a possible India launch.

Despite heavy camouflage, certain design elements were visible. These include a slatted front grille, a boxy silhouette, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 215/55 section tyres. The SUV is expected to measure approximately 4.7 metres in length, placing it in the upper mid-size SUV category.

Also Read : MG Majestor unveiled in India, pre-bookings open at 41,000

Market positioning

If introduced in India, the SUV would allow MG to compete more directly in the 15–20 lakh space with a mix of petrol, hybrid and electric options. An official launch timeline has not been announced.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2026, 16:58 pm IST
