MG Motor on Thursday revealed the MG6 XPower version globally. It features an ultra-wide body design with an aerodynamic body kit. It is being billed as MG’s first official factory-modified car that sports the “ultimate racing aesthetic." This as per MG embodies the brand's 100-year racing DNA.

The MG6 XPower gets a 305 PS high-performance plug-in hybrid system that comprises a 1.5T Trophy in-cylinder direct-injection turbocharged engine and a high-power permanent magnet synchronous motor. The combined output from the system stands at 480 Nm. It is capable of sprinting from naught to 100 kmph in just 6 seconds. As per MG, its 'finely calibrated chassis suspension' is fine-tuned to complements its overall handling prowess. The engine comes paired to a 10-speed EDU second-generation intelligent electric drive gearbox.

The braking equipment on the car includes imported racing-grade 920E 6-piston fixed calipers which are specially designed for MG's XPower model lineup. The new braking setup has been claimed to bring the car to halt from 100 kmph at just 33 metres of braking distance.

The high-performance brakes are further complemented with Michelin Pilot Sport CUP2 rubbers that use dual-tread formula technology which as per MG has been aimed to achieve a 'high-quality turning experience' and 'precise steering and driving control.'

Inside, it gets contrast stitching with very sporty-looking green and grey highlights. Its three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel adorns Alcantara leather and its inner door panels sport high-end suede material.

It also gets a unique "X" family customisation logo throughout the body including places such as sports seats, center armrest, side skirts, and the door sill. In addition to that, it also benefits from a limited-edition number which adds to the uniqueness quotient of the car for every owner.

Meanwhile, MG Motor recently also made headlines with the showcase of the Cyberster - its electric sportscar concept.