MG ZS EV put up on monthly subscription scheme, may boost EV adoption

MG Motor India on Thursday announced it has partnered with Zoomcar and ORIX under MG Subscribe and will now offer its ZS EV on a subscription-based model. The inaugural offer announced costs ₹49,999 per month and could be a viable option for those interested in an electric vehicle but unwilling to commit to a large financial investment.

The ZS EV is currently available for subscription in major Indian cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Bangalore; while more cities will be added soon in the future. As a part of the latest program, the battery power SUV will be offered with flexible 12-, 24-, 18-, 30- or 36-month subscription options.

(Also read: MG Motor sets up Agra's first electric vehicle charging station)

The ZS EV was launched in the early parts of 2020 and has had some success in the Indian car market where electric mobility in the PV space remains in a nascent form. It currently doesn't have any direct competition in the market apart from the Hyundai Kona Electric SUV which sits in a slightly higher segment than the ZS EV.

The ZS EV, MG Motor India's first and only EV offering, can be replenished by up to 80% within 50 minutes with the help of the DC Fast Chargers. MG Motor has retailed over 1,000 units of the SUV in India.

(Also Read: MG Motor sets up Agra's first electric vehicle charging station)

MG Motor India has also recently partnered with e-waste recycling and end-to-end service provider, TES-AMM for recycling of batteries of the ZS EV. The company said that this partnership will ensure environmentally-sustainable and secure recycling of the ZS EV batteries. (More details here)