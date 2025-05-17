MG Windsor EV Pro deliveries begin

JSW MG Motor India has commenced deliveries of the Windsor EV Pro in the Indian market. The EV was launched recently and secured 8,000 bookings in just 24 hours. It is the new top-end variant in Windsor's lineup and comes with several new features over the standard Windsor EV.

What is the price of the MG Windsor Pro?

MG Windsor Pro is priced at ₹18.10 lakh ex-showroom. Initially, it was launched at ₹17.49 lakh ex-showroom, but it was only for the first 8,000 customers.

What is the size of the battery pack of the MG Windsor Pro?

Powering the MG Windsor Pro EV is a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack. When compared, the Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh unit.

What is the claimed range of the MG Windsor Pro?

JSW MG Motor India claims that the Windsor Pro can go up to 449 km on a single charge.

The MG Windsor Pro gets a new ivory and black theme interior that looks more premium compared to the all-black interior on the lower trims

What are the specifications of the electric motor of the MG Windsor Pro?

The company has not made any changes to the electric motor of the Windsor Pro. It continues to sit on the front axle and puts out 134 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 200 Nm.

What are the additional features of the MG Windsor Pro?

When compared to the MG Windsor EV, the Pro trim comes with an electric tailgate and ADAS Level 2. Apart from this, the interior is now finished in a dual-tone theme of beige and black.

Other features such as a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital driver display, a panoramic glass roof, wireless phone charging, a 9-speaker Infinity audio system, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake, and six airbags.

What are the new cosmetic changes to the MG Windsor Pro?

For aesthetic enhancement, JSW MG Motor India has introduced three additional color options: Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver, and Glaze Red. In addition, Pearl White, Starburst Black, and Turquoise Green are also available. Furthermore, new 19-inch alloy wheels, sourced from the Hector, have been introduced. Initially, the reception of these alloys was varied, but they appear quite appealing in person. Nevertheless, the original alloys that come with the standard Windsor EV were notably distinctive.

