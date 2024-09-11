MG Windsor EV launched at 9.99 lakh, gets battery as a subscription option

MG Windsor EV was launched in the Indian car market on Wednesday at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Windsor EV is the third EV from the company - after ZS EV and Comet EV, but its first offering to be available under MG's new Battery as a Service (BaaS) program allowing a lower sticker price to the customer. Customers will need to pay an additional ₹3.5 lakh for the battery rental. Bookings will open on October 3 while deliveries are set to commence from October 12, 2024.

The new MG Windsor EV is the brand's first launch since JSW acquired a partial stake in the automaker's Indian subsidiary. Unlike the ZS EV, an SUV, and the Comet EV, a two-door microcar, the MG Windsor EV is a crossover utility vehicle that underlines two core areas of strength - a tech-loaded cabin and an opulent space for passengers. The design is a bit unconventional compared to the existing electric options in the Indian car market but the company is banking on families to prefer this particular model owing to its premium feel inside.

Essentially a re-badged version of the Wuling Cloud EV available in select global markets, the Windsor EV is largely similar in terms of design, features and drive performance to that particular model. But a closer look reveals some India-specific updates on the model that seek to give it a unique identity.

What is a crossover utility vehicle?

MG Windsor underlines its claim of offering the best of two worlds - comfort of a sedan and the spaciousness of an SUV. And while it looks like neither body type, and hence its 'crossover' credentials, it is likely to stand out for its external design elements.

The Windsor EV measures 4,295 mm in length which means it is a little shorter than the ZS EV. It, however, stands 1,652 mm tall and is 1,850 mm wide. A wheelbase of 2,700 mm also helps the Windsor EV offer far more rear-seat space than the ZS EV. The model stands on 18-inch alloy wheels, and gets LED DRLs and headlight units, a front-charging inlet and LED tail light units.

The MG Windsor EV packs 134 bhp and 200 Nm from a single electric motor and a 38 kWh battery

What are the features on the inside of Windsor EV?

The MG Windsor EV packs in front seats that can recline by up to 135 degrees, much like seats in the first-class section of international flights. The heavy cushioning on all seats inside also helps elevate the comfort quotient inside this model. A panoramic sunroof, air-purification system and ambient lighting are packed in to create a pleasing ambience inside the vehicle. But there's more.

The Windsor EV gets an 8.8-inch driver display, and a massive 15.6-inch main infotainment screen and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is also equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera and six airbags.

What are the specifications and range of Windsor EV?

The MG Windsor EV is powered by a single electric motor that develops 134 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Powering the motor is a 38 kWh battery pack

What are the rivals of Windsor EV?

From its price point alone, the Windsor EV from MG takes on a number of rivals like the Tata Curvv EV, Tata Nexon EV Max and Mahindra XUV400. It will also likely undercut its sibling - ZS EV, while also having to compete against models from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai camps in the times to come.

