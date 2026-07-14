MG teases its new Adapt platform for upcoming NEV

JSW MG Motor India has released a new teaser for its upcoming NEV. However, the teaser does not reveal the car, but it does reveal the platform that will be used. The brand is calling the new platform “Adapt". In the teaser, we can see that there is a battery pack that sits between the wheels. So, we know that the upcoming SUV could either be a plug-in hybrid or all-electric.

As per the rumours, the upcoming SUV will be a rebadged version of the Wuling Starlight 560, which is sold in global markets. The teaser says, “The next chapter of Technology is here. Witness the Evolution that will redefine the Future of mobility." If the new model is a plug-in hybrid, then it will be a first for the brand, whereas if it is an electric vehicle, then it will be the fourth one.

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Patent filing hints at India launch

MG's upcoming three-row SUV has already made its way to India through a design patent filed by SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Company Limited in March 2026. Interestingly, the patent images do not feature Wuling badging, which suggests that the SUV is likely to be introduced under the MG brand for the Indian market.

Adding further weight to these expectations, the SUV has also been spotted testing on Indian roads, indicating that development and validation for India are already in progress.

MG's upcoming India-bound PHEV SUV is expected to be based on the global Wuling Starlight 560. (Representative image)

Design remains identical to the global model

The test mule retains the same boxy styling as the international version. It features an upright stance with a high-set bonnet, a prominent front grille, squared-off wheel arches and black body cladding that enhances its rugged appearance.

Other notable design highlights include LED headlamps and tail lamps, roof rails, a roof-mounted rear spoiler and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the vertically oriented tailgate gives the SUV a slightly MPV-inspired look while maximising practicality.

Globally, the SUV is available in both five-seat and seven-seat configurations. It measures 4,745 mm in length and rides on a 2,810 mm wheelbase.

Interior and powertrain options

The cabin follows a clean, minimalist theme with very few physical buttons. It features a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. Depending on the market, the SUV also offers features such as automatic climate control and a six-speaker sound system.

Internationally, the plug-in hybrid variant combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 20.5 kWh battery pack. The setup produces a combined 197 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, while offering a claimed electric-only range of up to 100 km on the CLTC test cycle.

The SUV is also available as a pure electric model overseas. This version packs a 56.7 kWh battery driving a front-mounted electric motor that develops 136 bhp and 200 Nm. MG claims a driving range of up to 500 km under the CLTC cycle.

Also Read : MG GO! Concept debuts at Goodwood, previews MG's affordable electric hatchback

Likely rivals in India

Once launched, the three-row SUV is expected to rival the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari in the ICE segment. If MG also introduces the all-electric version at a later stage, it could compete with the Mahindra XEV 9S.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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