This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >
Auto >
Cars >
MG Motor retails 4315 units in August, ZS EV sees highest-ever bookings
MG Motor retails 4315 units in August, ZS EV sees highest-ever bookings
Commenting on the sales performance in August 2021, Rakesh Sidana, Director-Sales, MG Motor India, said that the higher momentum has continued for all three models of the company. “We are witnessing busy dealerships, eagerly seeking more inventory," he further added.
However, Sidana also indicated that the ongoing microchip crisis is expected to impact the auto company's sales for the rest of 2021. The chip crisis would impact the car manufacturer's production volume. "We expect manufacturing in September to be severely impacted, which will be lower than August. We are trying our best to mobilize global resources to enhance the pace of production to meet customer demand during the festival season," he further added.
MG Motor India currently sells three SUVs in India. These are MG Hector, MG ZS EV and MG Gloster. The Hector comes with a Hector Plus variant that is available in both six and seven-seater options.
The carmaker is now gearing up to launch its fourth model in India - MG Astor. It will come with a personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) based assistant. MG has already teased the upcoming Astor SUV.