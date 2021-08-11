MG Motor India's upcoming SUV to be based on 'Car as a Platform' concept

MG Motor India on Wednesday announced that its upcoming mid-size SUV will be based on the concept of 'Car as a Platform' (CAAP). With this concept, the British carmaker is betting big on the future of mobility where cars won't just be seen as transportation machines but will be more connected, smart and feature-rich.

CAAP essentially features a software at the heart of vehicle development, forming an ecosystem of various in-car services and subscriptions for purpose of utility, entertainment, security, consumer payment, among others. MG says that this technology will evolve with time, making its vehicles safer and smarter.

The carmaker is working with various global ecosystem partners in futuristic technologies such as Blockchain, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in order to form a support system for CAAP. With this support system, the company will further be able to development and effectively offer on-demand in-car services in its future vehicles.

Gradually, with more progress in the field with further research and development, CAAP will allow customers to engage with third-party partners across different fields such as entertainment or even insurance providers. It will also make the experience of driving and owning the vehicle more personalized and engaging. With this technology drivers may be rewarded for driving well, the software may even read their minds and act accordingly.

The automaker will soon extend opportunities to various budding developers and engineers to create applications, services and various subscription models for CAAP.

As for MG Motor India's upcoming mid-size SUV, it will likely be called Astor and it will be a combustion engine version of the ZS EV. The car may go on sale in the Indian market later this year. The SUV is expected to feature a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mill mated to 6-speed manual and automatic units. When launched, it is expected to cost in the range of ₹10 - 15 lakh and rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos SUVs.