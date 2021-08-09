MG Motor India launches Gloster 7-seater variant, gets ADAS and intelligent 4x4

The Gloster Savvy seven-seater is same as the six-seater variant, in terms of exterior design. Only changes have been made inside the seating layout. Features too are same in this model. No changes have been made on the mechanical front as well.

Inside the cabin, Gloster gets a host of features including driver seat massage function, heated driver and front passenger seats, a large touchscreen infotainment system with iSmart function that offers over 70 connected features. There is a panoramic sunroof as well.

The premium SUV's cabin gets ample space and a host of features.

Speaking about the ADAS, it includes a range of safety features that assists the driver with various functions. These technologies include Adaptive Cruise Control, automatic parking assist, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection and Lane Departure Warning.

The same 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel motor works under the hood of this seven-seater variant. This engine is capable of churning out 218 PS of power and 480 Nm of torque. The SUV offers seven different 4x4 driving modes - Snow, Sand, Mud, Rock, Sport, Eco and Auto. For transmission duty, it gets an 8-speed automatic gearbox.