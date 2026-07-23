MG Majestor vs Skoda Kodiaq top variant spec comparison: price, engine, features

The premium SUV space is dominated by a certain SUV from the house of Toyota. Yet, there are plenty of options, including the Skoda Kodiaq , Isuzu MU-X , Volkswagen Tayron , MG Majestor and the upcoming Honda ZR-V , among others to choose from. The Skoda Kodiaq and the newly-launched MG Majestor are two of the biggest competitors, alongside the Isuzu MU-X that the Toyota Fortuner has. Here’s a detailed comparison of the top variant of the MG Majestor and Skoda Kodiaq to see which one can be a better alternative to the Toyota Fortuner:

The MG Majestor and Skoda Kodiaq offer premium features, AWD capability and spacious cabins. The Majestor gets a diesel 4WD setup and lower price, while the Kodiaq offers petrol refinement

MG Majestor vs Skoda Kodiaq: Engine

The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212.55 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Majestor SUV gets four-wheel drive with terrain modes, three differential locks and a low-range transfer case, making the SUV extremely capable in off-road situations.

The Skoda Kodiaq, on the other hand, is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201.1 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels, making it an all-wheel drive (AWD) SUV.

MG Majestor vs Skoda Kodiaq: Dimensions

The MG Majestor measures 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, and 1,870 mm in height. Additionally, the wheelbase of the SUV measures 2,950 mm, making it one of the biggest SUVs to be available in the Indian market. The Skoda Kodiaq, whereas, measures 4,758 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width and 1,679 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,791 mm.

MG Majestor vs Skoda Kodiaq: Features

The MG Majestor is equipped with plenty of features, including massage front seats with multiple modes, front ventilated seats, a 12-way power driver seat with lumbar adjustment, a 8-way power co-driver seat with lumbar adjustment, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, second and row roof-mounted AC vents, three-zone automatic climate control, a 220V power outlet in the second row, powered tailgate, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual smartphone wireless charging, 12.3-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, reverse parking camera, front parking sensors and rear parking sensors, among others.

Also Read : Kia Syros EV launched in India at ₹13.49 lakh, gets range of 526 km

The Skoda Kodiaq is equipped with a host of features, much like the Majestor, including powered, ventilated and massaging front seats, leatherette upholstery, a 12.9-inch infotainment system, a 10.42-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic AC with three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone chargers, a dual glovebox layout and a Canton Sound system with 13 speakers, among other features.

MG Majestor vs Skoda Kodiaq: Price

The top variant of the MG Majestor is priced at ₹44.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Skoda Kodiaq’s top variant is priced at ₹46.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: