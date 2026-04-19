HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mg Majestor To Launch In India Tomorrow: 5 Things You Need To Know

MG Majestor to launch in India tomorrow: 5 things you need to know

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2026, 18:38 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • MG Majestor is set to debut in India as a new flagship ICE SUV, bringing premium features and off-road capability.

MG Majestor
MG Majestor will be launched in India on April 20 as a new flagship SUV
MG Majestor
MG Majestor will be launched in India on April 20 as a new flagship SUV
Get Launch Updates on
MG Majestor arrow icon
Notify me

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to launch the MG Majestor as its new flagship ICE-powered SUV in India tomorrow, April 20, marking a significant expansion of its full-size SUV portfolio. Positioned above the Gloster, the Majestor targets buyers looking for a three-row SUV with strong road presence, off-road capability, and a feature-heavy cabin.

1. Offers and availability

Bookings for the MG Majestor are already open at a token amount of 41,000, with deliveries expected to begin after the official price announcement. The company is also offering its 5-5-5 ownership package, which includes a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and five free labour services.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Majestor (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Majestor
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 40 - 45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
MG Gloster
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 41.07 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
Engine Icon1997 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 37.32 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Isuzu Mu-x (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu MU-X
Engine Icon1898 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 33.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner Legender (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner Legender
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 41.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 34.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The Majestor is expected to be priced between 45 lakh and 50 lakh (ex-showroom). Considering its size, features, and off-road hardware, the MG Majestor is positioned to rival established players such as the Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq in the premium full-size SUV segment.

2. Exterior highlights

The MG Majestor features a bold and upright design with a strong road presence
The MG Majestor features a bold and upright design with a strong road presence

The Majestor adopts a bold and upright design that lends it a commanding on-road presence. The front fascia features a split headlamp setup with distinctive Dragon Eye LED DRLs and vertically stacked headlamps. Its rugged looks are further emphasised by a large mosaic grille, sculpted bonnet, chunky bumpers, and a pronounced skid plate. The SUV comes riding on 19-inch alloy wheels and gets black wheel arch cladding, roof rails, and chrome side steps. At the rear, it puts on connected LED tail lamps and prominent badging on the tailgate.

3. Interior and tech

Inside, the MG Majestor offers a three-row cabin with premium features and connected tech
Inside, the MG Majestor offers a three-row cabin with premium features and connected tech

Stepping inside reveals a three-row cabin that can be had in both six- and seven-seat configurations. The interior is dressed in smoked ebony leather with multi-mode massage seats featuring eight massage patterns. The dashboard integrates a dual-screen setup with a digital cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system.

Feature highlights include ventilated seats for the first and second rows, a panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, and three-zone climate control. The driver is treated to a 12-way power-adjustable seat with memory function. Additional elements such as dual wireless chargers, a 220V power outlet, and a gesture-controlled tailgate add to the Majestor’s practicality. Connected tech is handled via MG’s i-SMART system, offering features like a digital key, valet mode, and remote functions.

4. Powertrain

MG Majestor
The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine with 4WD capability
MG Majestor
The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine with 4WD capability

Under the hood, you get a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel mill that churns out 215 bhp and 478 Nm of torque, which gets sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Built on a ladder-frame chassis, the SUV features an adaptive 2H-4H drivetrain along with multiple terrain modes such as Normal, Sand, Rock, Mud, and Snow. It also gets a triple differential lock and a water-wading capacity of 810 mm, adding to its off-road readiness.

Also Read : Tesla likely to launch three-row Model Y L in India next week

5. Safety credentials

MG Majestor
Amenities include a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, 12-speaker sound system, seat-mounted entertainment displays for the second row occupants and more
MG Majestor
Amenities include a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, 12-speaker sound system, seat-mounted entertainment displays for the second row occupants and more

On the safety front, the Majestor comes equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill hold assist, and hill descent control. It also features a Level 2 ADAS suite, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and intelligent headlamp control.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2026, 18:38 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.