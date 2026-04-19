MG Majestor to launch in India tomorrow: 5 things you need to know

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to launch the MG Majestor as its new flagship ICE-powered SUV in India tomorrow, April 20, marking a significant expansion of its full-size SUV portfolio. Positioned above the Gloster , the Majestor targets buyers looking for a three-row SUV with strong road presence, off-road capability, and a feature-heavy cabin.

1. Offers and availability

Bookings for the MG Majestor are already open at a token amount of ₹41,000, with deliveries expected to begin after the official price announcement. The company is also offering its 5-5-5 ownership package, which includes a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and five free labour services.

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The Majestor is expected to be priced between ₹45 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom). Considering its size, features, and off-road hardware, the MG Majestor is positioned to rival established players such as the Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq in the premium full-size SUV segment.

2. Exterior highlights

The MG Majestor features a bold and upright design with a strong road presence

The Majestor adopts a bold and upright design that lends it a commanding on-road presence. The front fascia features a split headlamp setup with distinctive Dragon Eye LED DRLs and vertically stacked headlamps. Its rugged looks are further emphasised by a large mosaic grille, sculpted bonnet, chunky bumpers, and a pronounced skid plate. The SUV comes riding on 19-inch alloy wheels and gets black wheel arch cladding, roof rails, and chrome side steps. At the rear, it puts on connected LED tail lamps and prominent badging on the tailgate.

3. Interior and tech

Inside, the MG Majestor offers a three-row cabin with premium features and connected tech

Stepping inside reveals a three-row cabin that can be had in both six- and seven-seat configurations. The interior is dressed in smoked ebony leather with multi-mode massage seats featuring eight massage patterns. The dashboard integrates a dual-screen setup with a digital cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system.

Feature highlights include ventilated seats for the first and second rows, a panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, and three-zone climate control. The driver is treated to a 12-way power-adjustable seat with memory function. Additional elements such as dual wireless chargers, a 220V power outlet, and a gesture-controlled tailgate add to the Majestor’s practicality. Connected tech is handled via MG’s i-SMART system, offering features like a digital key, valet mode, and remote functions.

4. Powertrain

The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine with 4WD capability

Under the hood, you get a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel mill that churns out 215 bhp and 478 Nm of torque, which gets sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Built on a ladder-frame chassis, the SUV features an adaptive 2H-4H drivetrain along with multiple terrain modes such as Normal, Sand, Rock, Mud, and Snow. It also gets a triple differential lock and a water-wading capacity of 810 mm, adding to its off-road readiness.

Also Read : Tesla likely to launch three-row Model Y L in India next week

5. Safety credentials

Amenities include a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, 12-speaker sound system, seat-mounted entertainment displays for the second row occupants and more

On the safety front, the Majestor comes equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill hold assist, and hill descent control. It also features a Level 2 ADAS suite, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and intelligent headlamp control.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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