MG Majestor teased as the largest SUV in the segment, will unveil on Feb 12th

JSW MG Motor India has released a teaser for their upcoming ICE-powered flagship SUV. The brand is claiming that the Majestor is the longest, widest and the tallest SUV in the segment. The official unveiling will happen on February 12th. Once launched, it will go against the Skoda Kodiaq , the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron and the Toyota Fortuner .

Having first been showcased at Auto Expo 2025, the MG Majestor’s second public appearance in India all but confirms that its market debut is just around the corner. The full-size SUV is derived from the globally sold Maxus D90 and stays true to its imposing, no-nonsense character. Up front, it features a large gloss-black grille flanked by slim LED elements, complemented by a chunky skid plate. The split LED headlamp setup places the DRLs along the bonnet line, while the sculpted bonnet adds to the SUV’s muscular stance.

A look at the front of the upcoming Majestor.

Viewed from the side, the Majestor cuts a strong profile with its hefty proportions and 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Flared wheel arches finished in thick cladding underline its rugged appeal, while side steps aid ingress and egress. Cosmetic roof rails further add to the SUV look. At the rear, wraparound LED tail lamps dominate the design, joined by a robust bumper that houses dual exhaust finishers and a prominent skid plate.

Inside, the Majestor sports an all-black interior anchored by twin 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. A premium audio system is also part of the package. Convenience features include wireless phone charging, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake and an electrically operated tailgate, making everyday usability a key focus.

Also Read : Hyundai's new compact SUV spotted in India

On the safety front, the Majestor is expected to come well equipped with front and side airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-start and hill-descent assist, TPMS and ISOFIX mounts. Select variants will also get Level 2 ADAS, bringing features such as lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control to the table.

Underpinned by the Maxus D90 platform, the Majestor rides on a 2,950 mm wheelbase. Measuring 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width and 1,876 mm in height, it will rank among the largest SUVs in its class once launched in India.

Powertrain options are likely to mirror those of the MG Gloster, with the Majestor expected to be offered with 2.0-litre diesel engines. The single-turbo version produces 158.7 bhp and 373.5 Nm, while the twin-turbo diesel delivers a stronger 212.5 bhp and 478.5 Nm. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and will be available with rear-wheel drive as standard, with four-wheel drive offered as an option.

Globally, the Maxus D90 is also available with a 2.0-litre diesel-hybrid setup that combines a twin-turbo diesel engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, developing 247 bhp and 500 Nm. In addition, international markets get 2.0-litre petrol variants that put out 247 bhp and 410 Nm of torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: