⁠MG Majestor Savvy Vs Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive: Which 4x4 should be your pick in 2026?

MG has priced the Majestor Savvy between ₹40.99 lakh and ₹44.99 lakh (ex-showroom), placing its new flagship diesel SUV directly against the Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive, which costs ₹43.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing positions the MG Majestor as a feature-heavy alternative in a segment where the Toyota Fortuner has long dominated.

The entry-level Majestor Savvy 2WD is cheaper than the Fortuner Neo Drive by ₹2.13 lakh, while the four-wheel-drive version asks for a premium of ₹1.86 lakh over the Toyota.

⁠MG Majestor Savvy Vs Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive: Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Majestor Savvy is significantly larger than the Fortuner Neo Drive. MG’s SUV measures 5,046mm in length and rides on a 2,950mm wheelbase, giving it a noticeable advantage in cabin proportions and road presence.

The Majestor Savvy is also wider and taller, while offering a larger 343-litre boot with all three rows in use. The Fortuner Neo Drive manages a slightly better 225mm ground clearance figure, although the MG counters with an 810mm water-wading capacity.

Wheel sizes differ too, with the Majestor Savvy using 19-inch alloys compared with the Toyota’s 18-inch setup.

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⁠MG Majestor Savvy Vs Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive: Features

The biggest gap between the two SUVs appears inside the cabin. MG equips the Majestor Savvy with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, panoramic sunroof and a 12-speaker audio system.

The SUV also gets ventilated and massaging front seats, dual wireless chargers and 3-zone climate control. Buyers can additionally choose a 6-seat configuration in the 2WD version.

In comparison, the Fortuner Neo Drive comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, wired smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control and a part-digital instrument cluster.

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⁠MG Majestor Savvy Vs Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive: Powertrain and off-road hardware

Powering the Majestor Savvy is a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215 bhp and 478 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Fortuner Neo Drive uses a 2.8-litre diesel engine assisted by a 48V mild-hybrid system, generating 204 bhp and 500 Nm through a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Both SUVs retain ladder-frame construction and four-wheel-drive systems with hill-descent and hill-hold functions. However, the Majestor Savvy adds front, centre and rear differential locks, along with 10 terrain modes. The Fortuner Neo Drive offers a rear differential lock and five terrain modes.

⁠MG Majestor Savvy Vs Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive: Safety features

The Fortuner Neo Drive comes with 7 airbags, while the Majestor Savvy gets 6 airbags. MG, however, includes Level 2 ADAS, an electronic parking brake and a 360-degree camera, giving it a stronger technology-focused safety package.

Despite the Majestor’s longer equipment list, the Fortuner Neo Drive continues to hold an advantage in brand reputation, reliability perception and resale value in the segment.

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