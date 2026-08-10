Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mg Majestor Gets A Price Hike Of 1.5 Lakh

MG Majestor gets a price hike of 1.5 lakh

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 10 Aug 2026, 11:27 am
Follow us on:

MG has increased the Majestor 4x2 Savvy’s price by 1.5 lakh to 42.49 lakh, while the 4x4 variant remains unchanged. The SUV retains its 2.0-litre diesel engine and premium features

MG Majestor gets a price hike of ₹1.5 lakh on its 4x2 Savvy variant
MG Majestor
EMI starting at just
₹52,400/ month
Check Eligibility

British automaker Morris Garages (MG) has hiked the price of its flagship SUV, the Majestor, by 1.5 lakh. This marks the first price revision for the company's 5m SUV since its launch earlier this year. It was initially priced at 40.99 lakh owing to an introductory offer, which has now ended, with the price being hiked by 1.50 lakh to 42.49 lakh. The price hike applies to its 4x2 Savvy variant, which is available in six- and seven-seater seating configurations. However, the price of its top-end 4x4 Savvy variant remains unchanged at 44.99 lakh.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Honda Elevate ₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Honda Amaze ₹ 7.48 - 10 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹9,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Glanza ₹ 6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹8,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Honda City ₹ 12 - 20.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Volkswagen Taigun ₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra XUV 3XO ₹ 7.54 - 14.88 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹9,900/ month
Check Eligibility

MG Majestor: Engine

The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212.55 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition, the Majestor SUV gets four-wheel drive with terrain modes, three differential locks, and a low-range transfer case, making it extremely capable off-road.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
MG Majestor
₹40 Lakhs - 45 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹52,400/ month
Check Eligibility
MG Gloster
₹41.07 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹70,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Isuzu MU-X
₹33.23 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹79,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Fortuner
₹34.76 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹72,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Fortuner Legender
₹41.54 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹54,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Tata Sierra
₹11.49 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,100/ month
Check Eligibility

MG Majestor: Features

The MG Majestor is equipped with plenty of features, including massage front seats with multiple modes, front ventilated seats, a 12-way power driver seat with lumbar adjustment, a 8-way power co-driver seat with lumbar adjustment, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, second and row roof-mounted AC vents, three-zone automatic climate control, a 220V power outlet in the second row, powered tailgate, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual smartphone wireless charging, 12.3-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, reverse parking camera, front parking sensors and rear parking sensors, among others.

Also Read : Mahindra BE 07 electric SUV spotted on Indian roads

MG Majestor: Dimensions

The MG Majestor measures 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, and 1,870 mm in height. Additionally, the wheelbase of the SUV measures 2,950 mm, making it one of the biggest SUVs available in the Indian market.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2026, 11:27 am IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

MG Majestor launching soon. You can get it at ₹52,400/month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secure No impact on credit score